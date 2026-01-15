Jolt For Vijay As SC Junks Plea For Censor Board Clearance For Tamil Film 'Jana Nayagan'

The Supreme Court rejected a petition from the producer of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor-turned-politician Vijay, challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant CBFC clearance to the film. The bench, consisting of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, directed producers to approach the Madras HC division bench for relief.

The Supreme Court raised concerns about the speed at which the High Court had handled the case and requested the Madras High Court to decide on the matter on January 20.

The petition was filed by the film’s producer, KVN Productions LLP, challenging the Madras High Court Division Bench’s order that stayed the Single Bench’s direction for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant immediate certification to the film. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the producers, argued that delays could result in serious financial losses as over 5,000 theatres were booked for the film’s release.

Earlier, on January 9, the Madras High Court had stayed a single-judge order instructing the CBFC to immediately issue a censor certificate for Jana Nayagan. This left the release of the film, noted for its political undertones, uncertain. KVN Productions LLP had filed an appeal against the division bench’s order.

Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Jana Nayagan, widely reported as his final film before entering politics full-time, was scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but faced last-minute certification hurdles from the CBFC.