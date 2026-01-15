Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJolt For Vijay As SC Junks Plea For Censor Board Clearance For Tamil Film 'Jana Nayagan'

Jolt For Vijay As SC Junks Plea For Censor Board Clearance For Tamil Film 'Jana Nayagan'

The Supreme Court raised concerns about the speed at which the High Court had handled the case and requested the Madras High Court to decide on the matter on January 20. 

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 12:06 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court rejected a petition from the producer of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor-turned-politician Vijay, challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant CBFC clearance to the film. The bench, consisting of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, directed producers to approach the Madras HC division bench for relief. 

The Supreme Court raised concerns about the speed at which the High Court had handled the case and requested the Madras High Court to decide on the matter on January 20. 

The petition was filed by the film’s producer, KVN Productions LLP, challenging the Madras High Court Division Bench’s order that stayed the Single Bench’s direction for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant immediate certification to the film. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the producers, argued that delays could result in serious financial losses as over 5,000 theatres were booked for the film’s release. 

Earlier, on January 9, the Madras High Court had stayed a single-judge order instructing the CBFC to immediately issue a censor certificate for Jana Nayagan. This left the release of the film, noted for its political undertones, uncertain. KVN Productions LLP had filed an appeal against the division bench’s order.

Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Jana Nayagan, widely reported as his final film before entering politics full-time, was scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but faced last-minute certification hurdles from the CBFC.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Jolt For Vijay As SC Junks Plea For Censor Board Clearance For Tamil Film 'Jana Nayagan'
Jolt For Vijay As SC Junks Plea For Censor Board Clearance For Tamil Film 'Jana Nayagan'
Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Polling Starts at 7:30 AM Across Maharashtra
Breaking News: Millions of Devotees Take Holy Dip at Prayagraj Sangam as Makar Sankranti Celebrations Peak Across India
Breaking News: Dhirendra Shastri Bats for Vedic Learning, Announces Gurukul at Bageshwar Dham
Breaking News: Massive Devotee Turnout at Triveni Sangam as Makar Sankranti Celebrations Peak Nationwide
Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget