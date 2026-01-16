ABP Live Your Money Your Life | From EMIs To UPI: How 2025 Changed Everyday Money Habits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As 2025 came to an end, many people realised their money decisions had been shaped by events they did not plan for. Prices moved unexpectedly. Loan rates have changed. The rupee weakened. Digital payments became part of almost every transaction. None of this happened in isolation. Together, these changes influenced how people handled monthly expenses, EMIs, savings, and long-term plans.

Low inflation did not mean cheaper monthly shopping

Inflation fell sharply during the year and stayed low for long stretches. On paper, this sounded reassuring. But at home, the experience was different. Grocery bills remained unpredictable. Vegetable prices jumped suddenly. Daily essentials became more expensive toward the end of the year. The lesson was clear. Even when inflation numbers look comfortable, household expenses can still rise without warning. Budgets need flexibility, not just optimism.

Loan EMIs came down, but savings earned less

Lower interest rates brought relief to borrowers. Home loan EMIs reduced and refinancing became an option for many families. This helped free up some monthly cash. At the same time, savers felt the pinch. Fixed deposit rates declined, and short-term debt returns softened. What 2025 showed was simple. When loans become cheaper, savings stop growing as fast. Both sides of the household balance sheet need attention.

A weaker rupee affected more than travellers

The rupee’s fall was not just a market story. It showed up in higher costs for foreign travel, overseas education, and imported products. Families planning international expenses felt the impact directly. Even those with foreign investments saw sharper ups and downs in their portfolios. The takeaway was practical. Currency movement matters, especially when future goals involve spending beyond India.

Strong banks made everyday finance easier

Despite global uncertainty, banks in India remained stable. Bad loans stayed low, and credit continued to flow. For people with savings, this meant confidence. For those with loans, it meant continuity.

This stability mattered quietly, without drawing attention. It reinforced why choosing reliable banks for deposits and borrowing remains important.

Digital payments became the default

By the end of 2025, cash played a smaller role in daily life. UPI and digital payments became routine. For many, this made spending easier to track and payments quicker to manage. At the same time, it also meant money moved faster. Staying alert about digital safety became part of everyday financial behaviour, not an optional extra.

Good habits mattered more than market moves

If 2025 proved anything, it was this. Short-term changes will always come and go. Prices rise and fall. Rates move up and down. Currencies fluctuate. What stayed constant was the value of steady habits. Regular saving. Controlled borrowing. Reviewing plans from time to time. Not reacting to every headline.

As people look ahead, these lessons remain relevant. The environment will keep changing. Calm decisions and simple discipline remain the most dependable way to stay financially steady.

(The author is CEO, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)