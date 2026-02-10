Centre Tightens AI Content Rules, Stricter Instructions For Social Media Platforms Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The government has reduced the deadline for social media platforms to remove content flagged by authorities for violating local laws to three hours, down from the earlier 36 hours, under new rules issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The amended rules will come into force on February 20, 2026.

Stricter Curbs On AI-Generated And Synthetic Content

As part of tighter regulation of AI-generated and synthetic content, including deepfakes, the new framework applies to platforms such as X and Instagram, news agency PTI reported.

Under the amended rules, AI-generated content will be treated on par with other forms of information for determining unlawful acts under the Information Technology regulations.

Amendments To IT Rules Notified

The government has notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, formally defining AI-generated and synthetically created content.

The amendments introduce definitions for “audio, visual or audio-visual information” and “synthetically-generated information”, covering content that is created, modified or altered using AI tools to appear real or authentic.

Routine editing, accessibility enhancements, and good-faith educational or design-related work have been excluded from the definition.

Mandatory Labelling And Traceability

Intermediaries offering tools that enable the creation or dissemination of synthetic content are now required to ensure that such material carries a clear and prominent label.

Where technically feasible, platforms must also embed permanent metadata or provenance identifiers to enable tracing the origin of such content, MeitY said in a notification.

What Qualifies As ‘Synthetically Generated Information’

“Synthetically generated information means audio, visual or audio-visual information which is artificially or algorithmically created, generated, modified or altered using a computer resource, in a manner that such information appears to be real, authentic or true and depicts or portrays any individual or event in a manner that is, or is likely to be perceived as indistinguishable from a natural person or real-world event,” the notification said.

Platforms Told To Act Against Illegal AI Content

Calling for a ban on illegal AI content, the government said platforms must deploy automated tools to prevent content that is illegal, deceptive, sexually exploitative, non-consensual, or linked to false documents, child sexual abuse material, explosives, or impersonation.