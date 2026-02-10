Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Centre Tightens AI Content Rules, Stricter Instructions For Social Media Platforms Out

Centre Tightens AI Content Rules, Stricter Instructions For Social Media Platforms Out

Under the amended rules, AI-generated content will be treated on par with other forms of information for determining unlawful acts under the Information Technology regulations.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The government has reduced the deadline for social media platforms to remove content flagged by authorities for violating local laws to three hours, down from the earlier 36 hours, under new rules issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The amended rules will come into force on February 20, 2026.

Stricter Curbs On AI-Generated And Synthetic Content

As part of tighter regulation of AI-generated and synthetic content, including deepfakes, the new framework applies to platforms such as X and Instagram, news agency PTI reported.

Under the amended rules, AI-generated content will be treated on par with other forms of information for determining unlawful acts under the Information Technology regulations.

Amendments To IT Rules Notified

The government has notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, formally defining AI-generated and synthetically created content.

The amendments introduce definitions for “audio, visual or audio-visual information” and “synthetically-generated information”, covering content that is created, modified or altered using AI tools to appear real or authentic.

Routine editing, accessibility enhancements, and good-faith educational or design-related work have been excluded from the definition.

Mandatory Labelling And Traceability

Intermediaries offering tools that enable the creation or dissemination of synthetic content are now required to ensure that such material carries a clear and prominent label.

Where technically feasible, platforms must also embed permanent metadata or provenance identifiers to enable tracing the origin of such content, MeitY said in a notification.

What Qualifies As ‘Synthetically Generated Information’

“Synthetically generated information means audio, visual or audio-visual information which is artificially or algorithmically created, generated, modified or altered using a computer resource, in a manner that such information appears to be real, authentic or true and depicts or portrays any individual or event in a manner that is, or is likely to be perceived as indistinguishable from a natural person or real-world event,” the notification said.

Platforms Told To Act Against Illegal AI Content

Calling for a ban on illegal AI content, the government said platforms must deploy automated tools to prevent content that is illegal, deceptive, sexually exploitative, non-consensual, or linked to false documents, child sexual abuse material, explosives, or impersonation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new deadline for social media platforms to remove flagged content?

Social media platforms now have a reduced deadline of three hours to remove content flagged by authorities for violating local laws. This is a significant reduction from the previous 36-hour timeframe.

When do these new rules for social media platforms come into effect?

The amended rules, which include the reduced content removal deadline and stricter regulations for AI-generated content, will officially come into force on February 20, 2026.

How are AI-generated and synthetic content being regulated under the new rules?

AI-generated content, including deepfakes, will be treated the same as other information when determining if it violates local laws. Platforms must also label synthetic content and, where possible, embed metadata for traceability.

What type of content is excluded from the definition of 'synthetically generated information'?

Routine editing, accessibility enhancements, and good-faith educational or design-related work are specifically excluded from the definition of synthetically generated information.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Social Media Platforms AI Content Centre Tightens AI Content Rules Takedown Deadline
