Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyTelegram Ban Was Supposed To End On June 22: Why Are Users Still Stuck?

Telegram Ban Was Supposed To End On June 22: Why Are Users Still Stuck?

Officials insist the Telegram restriction has ended. Many users insist otherwise. The gap between the two is bigger than anyone expected.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Telegram users in India still face message issues post-ban.
  • Government blocked Telegram June 16-22 for NEET-UG re-exam.
  • Ban prevented misinformation, message-editing disabled until June 30.

Telegram users in several parts of India are still facing trouble sending and receiving messages, even though the government's temporary ban on the platform was supposed to end on June 22. The restriction was put in place ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination to stop the spread of fake content. 

While officials say there is no plan to extend the block, many users on June 23 say the app still isn't working properly for them, which has raised questions about how the restoration is being carried out.

Why Did The Government Block Telegram In India?

The Government of India had passed an interim order on June 16 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This order asked internet service providers to block Telegram and its related URLs across the country until June 22. 

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (4b) Launching On July 7: Here's What It Might Cost You

Apart from this, the platform was also told to turn off its message-editing feature till June 30. This was done to stop people from spreading misleading information linked to the NEET-UG re-exam, which was held on June 21 after the original exam was cancelled due to a paper leak.

Why Are Some Users Still Facing Telegram Issues?

Even though the ban period is technically over, users in different regions are reporting that the app is still not working as it should. 

Government officials have said there are no plans to extend the restriction, and the ongoing issues are likely linked to a phased restoration process being carried out by different service providers across regions. Some users have got their access back fully, while others say messages are getting delayed or not going through at all.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg's Netelegramw App 'Arena' Wants You To Bet On Sports And Elections

The Delhi High Court had earlier upheld this six-day restriction on June 19, saying the government had valid reasons to take such steps to protect the interests of students appearing for the exam. 

The case goes back to the original NEET-UG exam held on May 3, which was cancelled after a leak was discovered, leading to a CBI investigation and several arrests. As networks complete their technical updates, full access to Telegram is expected to return soon for everyone.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Telegram blocked in India?

The government blocked Telegram to stop the spread of fake content related to the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. This was done through an interim order under Section 69A of the IT Act.

When was the Telegram ban supposed to end?

The temporary ban on Telegram was scheduled to end on June 22. However, many users are still reporting issues with the app's functionality.

Why are some users still facing Telegram issues after the ban ended?

These ongoing issues are likely due to a phased restoration process by different service providers across regions. Officials have stated there are no plans to extend the restriction.

What was the legal basis for the Telegram block?

The Government of India passed an interim order on June 16 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The Delhi High Court also upheld this restriction.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telegram News TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Telegram Ban Was Supposed To End On June 22: Why Are Users Still Stuck?
Telegram Ban Was Supposed To End On June 22: Why Are Users Still Stuck?
Technology
Nothing Phone (4b) Launching On July 7: Here's What It Might Cost You
Nothing Phone (4b) Launching On July 7: Here's What It Might Cost You
Technology
Mark Zuckerberg's New App 'Arena' Wants You To Bet On Sports And Elections
Mark Zuckerberg's New App 'Arena' Wants You To Bet On Sports And Elections
Technology
5 Simple Steps To Free Up Google Storage Without Spending A Rupee
5 Simple Steps To Free Up Google Storage Without Spending A Rupee
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Prashant Kishor Meets Bharat Tiwari's Family Ahead of Mahapanchayat in Bhojpur
Mumbai Rains Turn Fatal: Passenger Stabbed to Death in Local Train Amid Monsoon Chaos
Breaking: Swami Prasad Maurya's Remarks on Ram Temple Trigger Political and Religious Storm
Ram Temple Donation Row: Court Hearing Today, Champat Rai Seen Active Amid Probe
Pune Crime: Pune Builder’s Son Murder Case: Fiancée and Alleged Lover Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget