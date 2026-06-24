Telegram Ban Was Supposed To End On June 22: Why Are Users Still Stuck?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telegram users in India still face message issues post-ban.

Government blocked Telegram June 16-22 for NEET-UG re-exam.

Ban prevented misinformation, message-editing disabled until June 30.

Telegram users in several parts of India are still facing trouble sending and receiving messages, even though the government's temporary ban on the platform was supposed to end on June 22. The restriction was put in place ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination to stop the spread of fake content.

While officials say there is no plan to extend the block, many users on June 23 say the app still isn't working properly for them, which has raised questions about how the restoration is being carried out.

Why Did The Government Block Telegram In India?

The Government of India had passed an interim order on June 16 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This order asked internet service providers to block Telegram and its related URLs across the country until June 22.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (4b) Launching On July 7: Here's What It Might Cost You

Apart from this, the platform was also told to turn off its message-editing feature till June 30. This was done to stop people from spreading misleading information linked to the NEET-UG re-exam, which was held on June 21 after the original exam was cancelled due to a paper leak.

Why Are Some Users Still Facing Telegram Issues?

Even though the ban period is technically over, users in different regions are reporting that the app is still not working as it should.

Government officials have said there are no plans to extend the restriction, and the ongoing issues are likely linked to a phased restoration process being carried out by different service providers across regions. Some users have got their access back fully, while others say messages are getting delayed or not going through at all.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg's Netelegramw App 'Arena' Wants You To Bet On Sports And Elections

The Delhi High Court had earlier upheld this six-day restriction on June 19, saying the government had valid reasons to take such steps to protect the interests of students appearing for the exam.

The case goes back to the original NEET-UG exam held on May 3, which was cancelled after a leak was discovered, leading to a CBI investigation and several arrests. As networks complete their technical updates, full access to Telegram is expected to return soon for everyone.