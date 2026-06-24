Nothing Phone (4b) Launching On July 7: Here's What It Might Cost You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nothing confirms Phone (4b) India launch on July 7.

New 'b-series' offers more affordable option below 'a-series'.

Expect transparent design, potentially featuring a single rear camera.

Nothing Phone (4b): Nothing is gearing up to widen its smartphone lineup in India with the upcoming Phone (4b). The brand confirmed the launch date through a teaser image on X, showcasing various design elements from its product range. This device will introduce Nothing's new b-series, positioned as a more affordable alternative sitting below the current a-series models.

With pricing and design details slowly emerging, here's what buyers can expect from this new addition to Nothing's smartphone family in the Indian market.

When Is The Nothing Phone (4b) Launching In India, And What Will It Cost?

The Phone (4b) is set to launch in India on July 7, with the event scheduled for 3:30 pm. As per Nothing, numbers in its naming system represent product generations, while letters denote different segments.

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The a-series will remain the brand's premium offering below its flagship devices, and the b-series has been created to cater to a separate audience altogether. The company is also doing away with the "Lite" tag, which first appeared with the Phone 3a Lite.

Exact pricing hasn't been revealed, but the Phone (4b) is expected to be priced below the Phone (4a) series, which currently starts at Rs 37,999 in India. That said, this won't be an ultra-budget phone, since rising component and memory costs are pushing prices higher across the smartphone industry.

What Design & Specs Can We Expect From The Nothing Phone (4b)?

A sketch video shared earlier gave a glimpse of the phone's design, suggesting it will carry forward Nothing's signature transparent back panel. However, it may come with just a single rear camera, a possible drawback considering even several budget phones now offer dual camera setups.

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Full specifications are yet to be confirmed. If the Phone (4b) manages to combine Nothing's recognisable design language with a smooth software experience at a lower price tag, it could turn out to be a solid pick for budget-conscious buyers.

Those eyeing the Phone (4a) might want to hold off for a couple of weeks to compare value before making a final decision.

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