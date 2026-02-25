Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro First Impressions: Samsung has just released its flagship lineup for 2026, the Galaxy S26 series, and along with it, we got our hands on the latest earbuds from the Korean tech giant. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro has done away with lots of its previous-gen baggage and genuinely feels like a brand new product, espeically if we talk about design elements. So, without further ado, here are my first impressions on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

All-New Case, All-New Attitude

With the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung has finally ditched its standard (read: AirPods-like) charging case and has come up with a more compact cupcake-box design. Why cupcakes? If you have ever purchased cupcakes from premiuim boulangeries, you'd know how the box comes with a transparent lid, with the creamy goodies beckoning from inside. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro case feels similar.



It has a transparent lid, which opens wide and snaps shut with nice, satisfying click. And the new metallic earbuds look great sitting inside flat (instead of upright), making it much easier to take them out or place them back in.

Wondering why I mentioned 'all-new attitude'? The answer lies in the overall blade design of the buds. Let's discuss that in detail now.

Sticks To Stem, Adds Polished Metal & Fun Gestures

I, for one, am glad that Samsung has decided to stick to a traditional stem design, as it makes the buds much easier to place on your ear or within the case. On the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, there are now premium polished metal sides, with metallic grille on top, adding to the overall edgy design aesthetic.

The earbud bodies come with standard sensors to detect wear and to enable other funky AI features. The tips are silicone-based, making it better suited for longer wears.

Okay so now for the fun bit: The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro comes with head gestures. Picture this, you are in the middle of an indulgent meal or an intense workout session or a overtly urgent email, and simply cannot be bothered to raise your hands to do anything. If you're wearing your earbuds, and a call comes in, all you need to do now is nod your head up and down (you know, the 'yes' gesture) and your call gets connected. On the other hand, if you don't wish to pick up the call, just nod side-to-side (the 'no' gesture) and the deed will be done. These head gestures can handle multiple tasks, more on that in our detailed review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Early Verdict

Based on my first few minutes fiddling with the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung's new audio offering looks great, feels great, but does it sound great? That, dear gentle reader, shall be revealed soon in ABP Live's detailed review.

For now, note this: Samsung has spared no expenses to make sure you get your money's worth out of the feels and looks columns for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.