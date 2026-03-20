Sent An Email By Mistake? Here Is How To Unsend It Before Anyone Reads It

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Sending an email to the wrong person, or realising after the fact that it had a typo or a missing attachment, is something most people have been through at least once. The good news is that several major email platforms now give you a short window to pull a message back before it reaches the recipient.

Professionals send more than 40 emails a day on average, and at that pace, even a brief lapse in attention can send the wrong message to the wrong inbox. Knowing how each platform handles this, and where it falls short, can save you a fair bit of embarrassment.

How Do You Unsend An Email On Gmail, Outlook, And Apple Mail?

The process varies depending on which platform you use.

On Gmail, you get five seconds by default after hitting Send to click the Undo option that appears at the bottom left of the screen. That window can be extended from 5 to 30 seconds by going to Settings, then See all settings, and adjusting the Undo Send option under the General tab.

Outlook works differently depending on your account type. A recall is only possible if both you and the recipient have a Microsoft 365 work or school email account within the same organisation, and the recipient has not yet opened the message.

Personal accounts such as Gmail, Hotmail, or Outlook.com do not support message recall. For those on the newer version of Outlook for Windows, an Undo Send option can be enabled through Settings, then Mail, then Compose and reply, with a cancellation period of either 5 or 10 seconds.

For Apple Mail users, Undo Send is available on macOS Ventura (13.0) or later, and on iOS 16.0 or iPadOS 16.0 or later. By default, you have 10 seconds to unsend a message, and this can be adjusted to 20 or 30 seconds through Mail Settings under the Composing tab.

What Happens If The Recall Does Not Work?

Not every recall attempt succeeds. A recall will fail if the recipient has already opened the email, if they use a non-Exchange account such as Gmail or Yahoo, if the email was moved out of the inbox by a rule, or if the sender and recipient are on different servers.

Yahoo Mail does not currently offer an official unsend or recall feature. Once an email leaves the outbox, it is permanently delivered to the recipient's server.

If the recall fails, the practical move is to send a short follow-up. Keep it factual and polite, something like: "Apologies, please ignore my previous message. Here's the correct version for your reference."

The more reliable approach, however, is prevention. Enabling send delays, reviewing drafts, and double-checking recipients will do far more for accuracy than any recall tool can after the fact.