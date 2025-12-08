Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Here’s What The ‘Miracle’ Series Will Really Look Like

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Here’s What The ‘Miracle’ Series Will Really Look Like

Samsung’s upcoming ‘Miracle’ series focuses on refinement over shock factor, as leaked firmware reveals a Z Fold 7-style design, smoother curves and One UI 8.5 powered by Android 16.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As the Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date nears, more and more leaks keep pouring in. Today’s leak focuses on camera cut-outs and the overall look of Samsung’s next big series. The Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra seem to keep a familiar premium style, but with a cleaner design and small upgrades.

The leak comes from an early One UI 8.5 test build, and it shows that Samsung is going for refinement instead of a big design change. The phones appear to sharpen Samsung’s premium look while keeping the overall shape and feel that users already know.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Design Resembles Z Fold 7?

According to Android Authority, the leaked renders from the test firmware show that the next S-series will match the design language of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. 

All three phones, codenamed M1, M2, and M3, have individual circular camera cut-outs placed on a slightly raised camera island. This gives a clean and uniform back look. The Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to have softer edges compared to the earlier boxier model, with rounder corners and a friendlier shape. 

The leak does not reveal small details like the flash position or texture, but the overall message is clear: Samsung wants all its premium devices to look more consistent and connected in design.

Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Have One UI 8.5?

The leak also confirms that the Galaxy S26 series will launch with One UI 8.5 on top of Android 16. Early internal builds are already running, and the Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to get the beta version in early December. 

One UI 8.5 will not be a major redesign but a refined version of One UI 8.0. It is expected to offer smoother animations, multitasking improvements, AI-based features, better widgets, enhanced lock-screen personalisation, and stronger cross-device continuity for Samsung phones, tablets, and wearables. 

This update will help Samsung move toward a more unified and connected ecosystem experience.

If Samsung follows its usual timeline, the Galaxy S26 family may launch in February 2026. For now, these leaks give the most detailed preview of Samsung’s “Miracle” project, a flagship series focused on polish, consistency, and a stronger ecosystem rather than a dramatic redesign.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

