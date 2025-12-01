Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Do Leaked Samsung Galaxy S26 Wallpapers Confirm The New Colours? Orange, Grey, Blue…

New Galaxy S26 wallpaper leaks may have just exposed the upcoming colour options Orange, Grey and Blue, but users suspect there’s more hidden than what meets the eye.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As the Galaxy S26 series launch date nears, more and more leaks are pouring in. The new series is expected to launch in late January 2026, and while previous leaks mainly focused on the hardware, today we have something that focuses on the display's appearance. The latest leak shows what are claimed to be the official wallpapers of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

These wallpapers give the first look at what users may see when they set up the phone for the very first time next year. Some people think these wallpapers may also be holding a little secret regarding the phone’s colour choices.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Wallpapers Hint At Colour Options

The leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra wallpapers were posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user @wr3cckl3ss1. The wallpapers come in different shades, and they might be hinting at the colours that Samsung will offer for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. 


Do Leaked Samsung Galaxy S26 Wallpapers Confirm The New Colours? Orange, Grey, Blue…

All the Samsung Galaxy S26 leaked Wallpapers

One wallpaper shows an orange-like shade, and earlier rumours also suggested that Samsung might release the next flagship model in an orange colour. So, based on the wallpaper colours, users are already trying to guess the official colour lineup of the phone.

Samsung has not confirmed anything about this series yet. There is no official announcement about the wallpapers, the colours, or any new design details. 

The only thing people are sure about is that the launch will be early next year because Samsung usually releases its new Galaxy S phones around that time.

Galaxy S26 Launch Timeline, Pricing & Availability

Samsung still has not shared the launch date of the Galaxy S26 series, but everyone expects it to happen in early 2026, just like every year. For now, there is no confirmed information about the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra or the full availability details. 

There are rumours that market factors may push Samsung to increase the price of its new flagship phones this time. Still, nothing is official, and Samsung has not commented on the pricing or availability. As these are just leaks, it's best to take them with a pinch of salt. 

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
