Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Is Exynos 2600 Finally Ready To Take On Snapdragon 8 Gen 5?

HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Is Exynos 2600 Finally Ready To Take On Snapdragon 8 Gen 5?

Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks focus on the Exynos 2600 teaser, where Samsung hints at fixing past performance issues. The real question now is whether Exynos can finally match Snapdragon this time.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung has teased its upcoming Exynos 2600 chipset, and the message feels very clear — Samsung wants to win trust again. The teaser did not show performance numbers, but Samsung said the chip is “refined at the core and optimised at every level.” The most interesting line in the teaser was, “In silence, we listened.” 

According to South Korean outlet Chosun Biz, almost 90% of users prefer Snapdragon-powered Galaxy phones over Exynos because of performance and user experience. So it looks like Samsung knows the pressure.

How Will Exynos 2600 & Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Co-Exist?

Based on the Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks so far, the processor choice will depend heavily on the model and region. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus will feature either the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, depending on where the phone is sold. 

So in some markets, users will get the new Exynos, while others will get Snapdragon. This is why the improvement of Exynos 2600 has become a major talking point this year.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, however, is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally, just like previous years when the Ultra model targeted power users. 

This again shows Samsung wants to keep its most premium device focused on guaranteed top-tier performance.

Why Exynos 2600 Matters For User Experience

The Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks make it very clear that the success of the series depends on the processor. Exynos has faced criticism for heating issues, battery drain, slower gaming, and inconsistent performance compared to Snapdragon. 

That is why Samsung openly hinting that it has “listened” is a big moment. If Exynos 2600 really delivers faster speed, better battery backup, and smoother gaming, then the S26 lineup could become much more balanced worldwide.

With the S26 launch expected in January 2026, the processor will be the star of the show. For now, all eyes are on whether Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 can finally match Snapdragon and change user opinion for good.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
