Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Are Built-In Qi2 Magnets Finally Coming To Fix Wireless Charging?

HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Are Built-In Qi2 Magnets Finally Coming To Fix Wireless Charging?

Leaks point to Samsung moving away from “Qi2 Ready” cases and embracing real Qi2 magnets inside Galaxy S26 devices. A 25W charging dock leak strongly hints at major wireless charging upgrades.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is said to be working on its own Qi2 25W wireless charging dock for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. This is important because the Galaxy S26 phones are expected to finally come with magnets inside the phone for Qi2 charging. Until now, Samsung has only used “Qi2 Ready” cases, which did not have magnets inside the device itself. 

The leak comes from WinFuture, which reports the charger has the model number EP-P2900. There are no photos yet, but this news supports the idea that the Galaxy S26 series will use real Qi2 magnets.

What Is This New Samsung Qi2 25W Charging Dock?

Samsung already sells chargers that support Qi2, but they only provide up to 15W wireless power. This is because “Qi2 Ready” accessories can only use the older Qi2 version, which is limited to 15W charging. 

The latest Qi 2.2 version allows 25W charging, but it works only if the phone uses magnets for correct alignment. This is why the new 25W charger makes sense and gives a strong hint that Samsung has now placed magnets inside the Galaxy S26 phones. 

The new EP-P2900 charging dock would be Samsung’s first proper Qi2 magnetic charger, instead of depending on cases.

Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Get Fast Wireless Charging?

Reports say the full 25W charging speed may not be available on every Galaxy S26 model. Rumours suggest that only the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get full 25W wireless charging power. 

The regular Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ might be limited to 20W. Google does something similar, where 25W charging is available only on the Pixel 10 Pro XL, while the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are capped at 15W. 

It is also mentioned that Qi2 25W charging does not feel extremely fast in daily use. Even then, this update shows Samsung is moving toward full Qi2 support with magnets built directly into the phones instead of using add-on accessories. 

This is the strongest sign so far that the Galaxy S26 lineup will fully adopt magnetic Qi2 technology for wireless charging.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks
