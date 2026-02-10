Roses Are Red, Scammers Are Ready: Frauds You Must Watch Out For On Valentine’s Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyRoses Are Red, Scammers Are Ready: Frauds You Must Watch Out For On Valentine’s Day

Unlike regular days, fraudsters use different tactics during Valentine’s Day to trap unsuspecting people. These scams range from romance fraud to fake giveaways.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, a time when people express their love and exchange gifts with their partners. However, the occasion has also become a major opportunity for scammers. Unlike regular days, fraudsters use different tactics during Valentine’s Day to trap unsuspecting people. These scams range from romance fraud to fake giveaways. Here’s a look at the common scams people should stay alert about this Valentine’s Day.

Romance Scams

Romance scams are the most common during Valentine’s Day and usually begin on dating apps or social media platforms. Scammers create fake profiles to approach people and gradually build trust. Once a conversation is established, they may claim a medical emergency or ask for money to visit in person. If the victim sends money, the scammer often disappears. Experts advise never sending money or gift cards to someone you haven’t met in real life.

Fake Delivery Messages

In this scam, victims receive messages or calls claiming that a surprise gift is on the way. To complete the delivery, scammers ask users to click on a link or share an OTP. Doing so can lead to bank accounts being emptied. People are advised not to share any sensitive information without proper verification.

Fake Shopping Websites

Scammers are aware that Valentine’s Day sees a surge in online shopping. They create fake websites that closely resemble legitimate ones and promote them through attractive offers on social media. Once users shop on these sites, their personal and financial details can be stolen. Shoppers should avoid falling for tempting ads and should verify websites before making any purchase.

Giveaway Scams

Around Valentine’s Day, social media is flooded with posts claiming to offer free dinners, holidays or expensive gifts. Victims are asked to fill out forms and pay a processing fee. These scams are designed to steal both money and personal data.

Being cautious and verifying information before clicking links or making payments can help people stay safe during the festive season of love.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
