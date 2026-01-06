Redmi Note 15 & Pad 2 Pro Launched In India: Check Price, & Specifications

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has started 2026 with two new launches in India: the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet. Both devices are clearly aimed at users who want strong displays, long battery life, and reliable performance without moving into premium pricing. The Redmi Note 15 5G focuses on design and camera upgrades, while the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G targets entertainment and productivity users.

Here’s a clean breakdown of pricing and full specifications, strictly based on the official details shared.

Redmi Note 15 5G & Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price In India

The Redmi Note 15 5G is positioned in the upper mid-range smartphone segment. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999. For users needing more space, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 24,999.

Redmi has also confirmed bank offers of up to Rs 3,000, which can further reduce the effective price. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting January 9, 2026.

Coming to the tablet, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi-only variant. The same configuration with 5G connectivity is priced at Rs 27,999. Those opting for the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant with 5G will need to pay Rs 29,999. The tablet will be available for purchase from January 12, 2026. Buyers can also avail bank offers worth Rs 2,000.

Redmi Note 15 5G & Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a slim 7.35mm body with a textured plastic back and a large circular rear camera module. It carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the front, the phone sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also included.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with UFS 2.2 storage. Camera hardware includes a 108MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front camera. The device packs a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G comes with a 12.1-inch QHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Atmos through a quad-speaker setup.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and includes a massive 12,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It weighs 610 grams and measures 7.5mm in thickness.