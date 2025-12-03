Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 15: Just Around Rs 2K Difference, But Which One's Worth Your Money?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 15: Xiaomi has launched two new 5G phones this year, which look quite similar but come with different strengths: the Redmi 15C 5G and the Redmi 15 5G. Both phones support fast performance, long battery life, and big displays, but the differences become clear when you compare them side by side.

The Redmi 15C 5G is a budget-friendly option, while the Redmi 15 5G is priced slightly higher with more premium features. If you are confused about which one to buy, this simple comparison will help you decide easily.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 15: Display

The Redmi 15C 5G offers a 6.74-inch display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It uses an IPS LCD panel for smooth visuals and everyday usage.

The Redmi 15 5G features a bigger 6.9-inch display with 1080 × 2340 resolution and a superior 144 Hz refresh rate. It also uses an IPS screen, but the higher refresh rate gives smoother scrolling and a better gaming experience.

If display smoothness and size matter more to you, Redmi 15 5G clearly comes out ahead.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 15: Price In India

Redmi 15C 5G price in India: Rs 12,499

Redmi 15 5G price in India: Rs 14,989

The Redmi 15C 5G is the more affordable choice. The Redmi 15 5G costs more but packs higher-end performance and bigger battery features. So your pick depends on your budget and priorities.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 15: Performance

Redmi 15C 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen3 with an octa-core 2.3 GHz processor. It is good enough for daily tasks like social media, streaming, and normal multitasking.

Redmi 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen3, which includes 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. This chipset delivers noticeably stronger performance for heavy multitasking, gaming, and long-term usage.

Redmi 15 5G is the superior performer.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 15: Camera

Redmi 15C 5G packs a 50 MP main camera + 8 MP depth sensor on the back, while the front has a 16 MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Redmi 15 5G offers a single 50 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

If selfies matter more to you, the Redmi 15C 5G takes the lead due to its 16 MP front camera. For rear camera output, both are similar on paper.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 15: Battery & Charging

Redmi 15C 5G has a 5500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, along with reverse charging support.

Redmi 15 5G comes with a massive 7000 mAh battery powered by Si-C EV-Grade Technology, also paired with 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging.

If long battery life is your top priority, the Redmi 15 5G is the clear winner.

Both phones are value for money, but the Redmi 15C 5G suits budget users, while the Redmi 15 5G is better for buyers who want top performance and huge battery life.