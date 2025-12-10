Gadgets Review | Redmi 15C: Giant Display & Mega Battery Meet Wallet-Friendly Price Tag

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Redmi 15C Review: I'll be honest. I'm a bit tired of brands slapping on "AI" stickers on every single gadget that's hitting the stores today. AI, and access to GenAI platforms, have become so common this year that highlighting "This phone has AI" is akin to screaming, "Guess what, folks! This phone has Internet!" Pretty pointless, if you ask me. Which is why I certainly appreciate the path Xiaomi has taken for its newest budget hero. The AI mentions are just limited to Google Gemini's presence and a bit of trickery on cameras.

What Redmi 15C does highlight in its promos is a massive battery and a noticeably big display at a budget. And I can get behind that. Wondering how it holds up? Well, read on.

You know the drill by now. GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI enthusiast, is already preparing to faint over the spec sheet. And me? I’m here with real-world experience, a decent sense of humour, and the patience of a man who has tested one too many budget phones this year.

Let the tech tug-of-war begin.

Redmi 15C Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Big 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync (when apps allow it)

6,000mAh battery with 33W charger is appreciated

Dimensity 6300 runs daily tasks smoothly

IP64 rating at this price

5G + expandable storage + 3.5mm jack (the holy budget trinity)

What Doesn’t:

HD+ resolution on such a large screen

Refresh rate limited by app support

Selfie camera is functional, not flattering

Plastic build feels… plastic ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Big Screen, Basic Dreams

✨ GennieGPT: A 6.9-inch display! 120Hz AdaptiveSync! TÜV certifications! It’s basically a cinema that takes phone calls!

Shayak: Yes, Gennie. If your idea of a cinema is HD+.

The display is genuinely large and smooth, and for YouTube, OTTs, and scrolling, it does deliver a pleasantly big canvas. But the resolution holds it back. You can see softness here and there, especially if you’re coming from a Full-HD phone.

Still, for the price bracket, it’s usable. Just… maybe don’t watch Dune on this unless you want Arrakis to look like it’s running on low graphics. If you're not a 4K fanatic, you should be

Performance: Calm, Cool, Capable

✨ GennieGPT: Dimensity 6300! Two Cortex A76 cores at 2.4GHz! 16GB RAM with virtual memory! This is a speed demon disguised as a budget phone!

Shayak: The only demons here are the ones haunting budget gamers. Let’s be clear: this phone brings good performance for everyday use. WhatsApp? Smooth. Instagram doomscrolling? Smooth. YouTube? Smooth. BGMI? Smooth-ish on lower settings or slightly laggy on High settings.

The Dimensity 6300 isn’t here to win benchmarks. It’s here to not annoy you during a day of studying, working, or casually browsing. And that, it nails.

Virtual RAM helps a bit, but don’t expect flagship-level multitasking. It’s more of a well-behaved hatchback than a hidden sports car.

Battery: The Real Hero Here

✨ GennieGPT: 6000mAh battery! Si-C technology! 33W charging! 10W reverse charging! It’s like carrying a power bank AND a phone!

Shayak: Okay, this time you’re right, just without the drama.

The Redmi 15C 5G easily lasts a full day of heavy use or up to two days of controlled, moderate use. The bundled 33W charger takes it to 50% in about half an hour, which is respectable. And reverse charging? Handy for saving someone’s dying Bluetooth earbuds.

Battery life and power optimisation is the one area where Redmi 15C genuinely feels like a category leader.

Design & Durability: Slim Budget Glow-Up

✨ GennieGPT: Slim 8.05mm body! Quad-curved back! IP64 protection! Premium plastic masterpiece!

Shayak: "Premium plastic" is a phrase only you would be proud of, Gennie.

But credit where it’s due. The phone looks and feels better than the price would suggest. We reviewed the Moonlight Blue variant, and the 3D curve helps with grip, and despite the giant battery, the phone isn’t a brick.

IP64 at this price is a flex. Rain? Dust? College canteen samosa crumbs? It survives.

Just don’t drop it face-first. Remember, you're not Rajinikanth. Physics still applies to you.

Cameras: Solid Enough (Except Selfies)

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP AI Dual Camera! Huge f/1.8 aperture! Great colours! DSLR vibes!!

Shayak: Ah, yes, the classic DSLR claim on a smartphone. My favourite comedy genre.

Truthfully? The rear camera is good for daylight shots, offers good colours without cartoon saturation, and decent details. The obvious pitfalls are also there. The night mode struggles a bit, but that’s normal at this price.

The 8MP selfie camera, however… Let’s just say it’s perfect for people who hate seeing their own face in great detail. Good for video calls, okay for Instagram stories, not for beauty influencers. There are lots of AI trickeries that are signature to almost all Xiaomi phones, so you can still end up looking 'Insta Ready'. Just don't expect a Vogue photoshoot.

✨ GennieGPT: HyperOS 2! Android 15! Circle to Search! Gemini AI! Future-proof for four years!!

Shayak: Future-proof is a strong phrase. Let’s go with “future-tolerant.” The promos do claim that Redmi 15C has been tested in Xiaomi's Internal Labs to offer a 48-month lag-free software experience. I certainly don't agree, simply because how a phone will perform over a span of four years depends entirely on the user and the sort of apps that are loaded on the phone.

HyperOS is lighter than older MIUI versions, and the experience is mostly smooth. There are still traces of Xiaomi’s signature bloatware, but nothing outrageous. The software commitment (2 OS updates + 4 years security) is excellent in this price category. Circle to Search and Gemini are nice bonuses.

And yes, the side fingerprint scanner is fast, and 200% super volume is loud enough to annoy every metro passenger around you.

Redmi 15C Review: Final Verdict

The Redmi 15C reminds me of early OneRepublic. You know, the "Apologize" days. Fresh, young, raring to go, and will never make a fuss if you ask them to open for Coldplay. Most importantly, dependable. You get what you pay for.

Redmi 15C reliably delivers what a budget phone is expected to offer: big screen, big battery, not-so-big price tag.

It starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and goes up to Rs 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Apart from the Moonlight Blue unit we reviewed, you get two more colourways: Dusk Purple and Midnight Black.

Sure, Redmi 15C cuts corners, display resolution, plastic build, average selfies, but never in places that ruin the core experience. For the price? It’s an easy recommendation.

Should You Buy Redmi 15C?