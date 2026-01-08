You Can’t Use Power Banks On Flights Anymore: Check What You Can Do Instead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has tightened in-flight safety rules for passengers carrying power banks and other lithium battery-powered devices. The aviation regulator has now banned the use of power banks for charging phones or gadgets during flights, even through seat power outlets. The move comes after multiple global incidents where lithium batteries overheated or caught fire mid-air.

Authorities say these batteries can quickly turn into serious safety threats inside aircraft cabins, especially when not stored or handled properly during travel.

DGCA Power Bank Rules for Flights Explained

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a strict advisory under its Dangerous Goods guidelines. As per the new rules, power banks and spare lithium batteries are allowed only in hand luggage. Passengers are no longer permitted to store them in overhead compartments because fires in such areas are difficult to detect and control quickly.

The DGCA has also completely disallowed the use of power banks during flights. This means passengers cannot use them to charge phones, tablets, laptops, or any other devices, even if the aircraft seat provides a power outlet. According to the regulator, power banks themselves can act as ignition sources and may trigger onboard fires.

Lithium battery fires are considered extremely dangerous because they are highly energetic and can be self-sustaining. Such fires can start due to overheating, overcharging, crushing, internal short circuits, manufacturing defects, ageing batteries, or mishandling. The DGCA has warned that lithium battery fires may even cause personal electronic devices to explode and require special firefighting methods.

Airlines have been directed to strengthen safety checks, review risk assessments, and ensure cabin crew are trained to identify early warning signs such as overheating, smoke, flames, or unusual smells.

Mandatory onboard announcements are also required, asking passengers to immediately inform crew members if any device shows abnormal behaviour. Airports have been told to display clear safety warnings and videos to educate passengers.

Alternatives Available For Passengers During Flights

Passengers can manage without power banks during flights by following these simple options:

Use in-seat USB ports or power outlets to charge devices directly, if available

Fully charge phones, tablets, and laptops before reaching the airport

Avoid charging power banks just before boarding

Switch devices to low-power or battery saver mode

Reduce screen brightness and close unused apps

Download movies, music, and documents offline to limit usage

Carry devices with healthy batteries to reduce overheating risk

The DGCA said the advisory was issued after a rise in lithium battery-related incidents globally. Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said such rules are based on global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, and following them is essential to keep passengers and aircraft safe.