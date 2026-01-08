Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyYou Can’t Use Power Banks On Flights Anymore: Check What You Can Do Instead

You Can’t Use Power Banks On Flights Anymore: Check What You Can Do Instead

Power banks can no longer be used on flights in India. DGCA says lithium battery fires are dangerous and difficult to control inside cabins, prompting stricter rules and passenger warnings.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India has tightened in-flight safety rules for passengers carrying power banks and other lithium battery-powered devices. The aviation regulator has now banned the use of power banks for charging phones or gadgets during flights, even through seat power outlets. The move comes after multiple global incidents where lithium batteries overheated or caught fire mid-air. 

Authorities say these batteries can quickly turn into serious safety threats inside aircraft cabins, especially when not stored or handled properly during travel.

DGCA Power Bank Rules for Flights Explained

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a strict advisory under its Dangerous Goods guidelines. As per the new rules, power banks and spare lithium batteries are allowed only in hand luggage. Passengers are no longer permitted to store them in overhead compartments because fires in such areas are difficult to detect and control quickly.

The DGCA has also completely disallowed the use of power banks during flights. This means passengers cannot use them to charge phones, tablets, laptops, or any other devices, even if the aircraft seat provides a power outlet. According to the regulator, power banks themselves can act as ignition sources and may trigger onboard fires.

Lithium battery fires are considered extremely dangerous because they are highly energetic and can be self-sustaining. Such fires can start due to overheating, overcharging, crushing, internal short circuits, manufacturing defects, ageing batteries, or mishandling. The DGCA has warned that lithium battery fires may even cause personal electronic devices to explode and require special firefighting methods.

Airlines have been directed to strengthen safety checks, review risk assessments, and ensure cabin crew are trained to identify early warning signs such as overheating, smoke, flames, or unusual smells.

Mandatory onboard announcements are also required, asking passengers to immediately inform crew members if any device shows abnormal behaviour. Airports have been told to display clear safety warnings and videos to educate passengers.

Alternatives Available For Passengers During Flights

Passengers can manage without power banks during flights by following these simple options:

  • Use in-seat USB ports or power outlets to charge devices directly, if available
  • Fully charge phones, tablets, and laptops before reaching the airport
  • Avoid charging power banks just before boarding
  • Switch devices to low-power or battery saver mode
  • Reduce screen brightness and close unused apps
  • Download movies, music, and documents offline to limit usage
  • Carry devices with healthy batteries to reduce overheating risk

The DGCA said the advisory was issued after a rise in lithium battery-related incidents globally. Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said such rules are based on global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, and following them is essential to keep passengers and aircraft safe.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
India
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget