HomeTechnologyABP Live Tech How-To | BSNL’s VoWiFi Service Lets You Call Even Without Network: Here’s How To Enable It

Facing weak signal issues? BSNL’s new VoWiFi service enables calling and messaging over Wi-Fi, ensuring stable connectivity indoors and in low-network areas across India.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
ABP Live Tech How-To: State-run telecom company BSNL has rolled out its Voice over Wi-Fi service across India. The announcement was made through the company’s social media handles. This new feature is meant for users who often face call drops or weak mobile signals. With VoWiFi, BSNL customers can make calls and send messages using a Wi-Fi network instead of depending only on mobile towers. 

The service is especially helpful in homes, offices, basements, and remote areas where mobile coverage is poor or unstable.

What BSNL VoWiFi Service Means For Users

The BSNL VoWiFi service allows users to make and receive calls and SMS through a Wi-Fi connection. This means even if there is no mobile signal, users can stay connected as long as Wi-Fi is available. 

The service works with BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband as well as other internet connections. Once enabled, supported smartphones can automatically switch between Wi-Fi and mobile networks during a call. This switching happens smoothly in the background, without interrupting the call or needing user action.

One major advantage of this service is that users do not need to install any extra app. Calls continue through the phone’s regular dialer, and messages work through the usual messaging app. 

From the user’s side, everything feels the same, except calls become more stable in low-signal areas. BSNL has also confirmed that VoWiFi comes at no extra cost. Calls made over Wi-Fi are charged exactly like normal voice calls under the existing plan.

How To Enable BSNL VoWiFi Service On Your Phone

To use the BSNL VoWiFi service, users need a compatible smartphone. The Wi-Fi calling option must be turned on from the phone’s settings. Depending on the phone brand, this option is usually found under network or call settings. Once switched on, the phone will automatically use Wi-Fi for calling whenever it is available.

Not all phones support VoWiFi, and support can vary by model or software version. BSNL has advised users facing issues or confusion about compatibility to contact customer care or visit a nearby service centre. 

This nationwide VoWiFi rollout is part of BSNL’s effort to improve call quality and make communication easier, especially for users in villages, remote locations, and indoor spaces with weak mobile coverage.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
