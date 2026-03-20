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HomeTechnologySpider-Man Ditched Sony's Phone For Galaxy Z Flip 7: Here's Why That's A Big Deal

Spider-Man Ditched Sony's Phone For Galaxy Z Flip 7: Here's Why That's A Big Deal

Spider-Man has always used Sony phones on screen. So a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the new trailer has fans and tech watchers asking a lot of questions.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Spider-Man has long been one of the most beloved superheroes across generations, and the franchise has only grown more popular with Tom Holland's recent run in the role. However, something in the upcoming film has caught the attention of fans and tech observers alike. 

In the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker is spotted using a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is a noticeable departure from the Sony Xperia devices the character has been associated with across multiple films.

Why Is Spider-Man Using A Samsung Phone Instead Of A Sony?

The connection between Spider-Man and Sony Xperia phones has never been accidental. Sony owns the rights to the character, and as Android Authority noted, that ownership has historically made Xperia placements in the films a natural fit. So seeing Peter Parker flip open a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the new trailer stands out.

In the scene, Parker casually places the phone display-side down on a rusty beam, which has already triggered reactions from tech enthusiasts who cringed at the thought of scratches on the screen. 

He is also seen scrolling through Instagram Reels, which happen to feature MJ, before snapping the phone shut and leaping off the beam.

The moment quickly spread across Reddit, with users debating both the phone choice and Peter's financial decisions. The character is portrayed as someone who is short on money and moves into a lower-end New York City apartment in the film, making a phone priced at over $1,000 an odd purchase for him.

Has Samsung Used The Galaxy Z Flip 7 For Product Placements Before?

This is not the first time Samsung has pushed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 into the public eye. The company provided what it called the "Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition" to nearly 3,800 athletes during the Olympic Village stay. 

Athletes also received a separate device for podium selfies, referred to as the "Victory Selfie." Whether Sony approved the switch or Samsung simply paid for the placement, the quiet brand shift has not gone unnoticed.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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