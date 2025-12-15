OnePlus 15R Price & Storage Options Leak Ahead Of Launch: What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India and other global markets later this week, and fresh leaks have revealed its expected price and storage options. OnePlus has already been teasing the phone’s design, colours, and key features ahead of the launch. Now, a tipster has shared pricing details for India, giving buyers a clear idea of how much the new phone may cost.

The handset will be sold via Amazon and the official OnePlus website in India. Here’s everything leaked so far about the OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus 15R Leaked Price & Storage Options

According to a post by an X user, Paras Guglani, the OnePlus 15R will launch in two RAM and storage variants in India. The phone is expected to come with 12GB RAM paired with either 256GB or 512GB internal storage.

Oneplus 15R



12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB



15R 512GB will be crossing 52K mark! as per internal source!! so base would be around 47-49K!!



with bank offers cut 3-4k more !!



Calculate the price and consider the buy or buy not!! #Oneplus15 pic.twitter.com/vAI98fmr9o — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 12, 2025

As per the leak, the 12GB + 512GB variant of the OnePlus 15R will be priced at around Rs. 52,000. Meanwhile, the base 12GB + 256GB model is expected to cost between Rs. 47,000 and Rs. 49,000. The tipster also claims that OnePlus may offer bank discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 or Rs. 4,000 on select credit and debit cards.

If these prices turn out to be true, the OnePlus 15R will be more expensive than the OnePlus 13R, which launched at Rs. 42,999 for the base model in India.

OnePlus 15R Launch Date, Colours, Availability

The OnePlus 15R is believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which was recently launched in China. The Ace 6T started at a much lower price in China, making the India pricing a major talking point.

The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to launch in India on December 17. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. Buyers will be able to choose from three colours: Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. It will also include a new G2 Wi-Fi chip and a Touch Response Chip.

The handset packs a large 7,400mAh battery and features a 32-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, placed inside a dual rear camera setup. All details so far are based on leaks and official teasers.