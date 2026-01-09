Now You Can Check Alcohol Levels Without Blowing. A Finger Touch Is Enough

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





For years, checking alcohol levels before driving meant one thing: blowing into a breathalyser and waiting for a number to appear. That routine is about to change. Ethylowheel is launching EthyloKey, a pocket-sized alcohol awareness device that works with a simple finger touch instead of breath.

Launched on Kickstarter on January 8, 2026, EthyloKey brings a quieter, faster, and more natural way to understand alcohol presence before driving, designed for real-life moments, not formal testing situations.

EthyloKey Alcohol Awareness Device Changes How People Check Before Driving

Until now, most alcohol-checking devices followed the same idea: blow, wait, and read a number. EthyloKey takes a completely different path. Instead of breath, it reads ethanol released naturally through the skin after drinking.

With a brief finger contact, EthyloKey captures ethanol vapours in a controlled space, analyses them using specialised sensors, and delivers colour-based feedback in seconds. Green signals lower alcohol presence, orange shows elevated levels, red indicates high presence, and blue means the test couldn’t be completed.

There’s no blowing, no mouthpieces, and no preparation. The idea is simple: make alcohol awareness feel like a quick check, not a task. EthyloKey is built to support self-awareness before driving, helping people pause and reflect while staying fully responsible for their decisions.

Importantly, EthyloKey is not positioned as a certified breathalyser or law-enforcement tool. It provides indicative guidance only, offering users a clearer sense of their situation without replacing legal or medical devices.

EthyloKey Alcohol Awareness Device Brings Smart, Everyday Tech

EthyloKey pairs with a mobile app on iOS and Android through Bluetooth, adding a smarter layer to alcohol awareness. Users can view past checks, see predictive alcohol curves, receive safety reminders, and switch between multiple user profiles. The app also adjusts reference thresholds based on country or location, keeping the experience relevant across regions.

The device itself is designed for everyday carry. It’s compact, lightweight, and made with premium materials like aluminium and stainless steel. A rechargeable coin-cell battery and wireless charging keep things simple and cable-free. EthyloKey will be available in Space Grey and Rose Gold.

Alcohol-impaired driving continues to be a serious global issue, yet personal testing tools remain underused. Ethylowheel believes the solution lies in ease, speed, and natural interaction. By rethinking how alcohol awareness fits into daily life, EthyloKey aims to turn a once-formal action into a quick, intuitive habit.

EthyloKey was launched on Kickstarter on January 8, 2026, with starting prices set at $159 and limited early-bird offers for early supporters.