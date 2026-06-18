Why Meta Employees Are Feeling Less Motivated As Company Doubles Down On AI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meta's CTO acknowledges employee morale is extremely low.

Significant layoffs and AI focus created workforce uncertainty.

Employees felt drafted into new AI data labeling roles.

If you work at Meta right now, the workplace mood may not feel the same as before. The company’s top leadership has admitted internally that employee morale is struggling. A mix of layoffs and a stronger focus on artificial intelligence has created uncertainty among teams.

While such transitions are not unusual in big tech, the current situation appears more intense, especially for long-time employees who have seen the company evolve over the years, according to reports by Business Insider.

Why Is Employee Morale At Meta Hitting New Lows?

Meta’s Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, also known as Boz, spoke about the issue during an internal session on June 2.

He said morale is “probably one of the worst it's ever been.” He also compared the current situation to the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica controversy, which impacted the company’s reputation in 2016.

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One of the biggest reasons behind this dip is the company’s decision to lay off around 10% of its workforce in May. The move was aimed at balancing the rising costs of AI investments.

At the same time, many employees who remain are dealing with shifting roles and added pressure. Reports by Business Insider also highlight that these internal changes have created unease among teams.

What Changes Is Meta Making To Improve Workplace Culture?

Apart from layoffs, Meta reassigned another 10% of its workforce to support AI projects. Some employees reportedly felt they were “drafted” into these roles, which were seen as more focused on data labelling than their original responsibilities.

There was also backlash earlier this year over plans to track employee activity like mouse movements and keystrokes to improve AI systems.

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In response, Meta leadership says it is working to rebuild trust. Bosworth shared that the company wants to become a place where employees can do their best work again.

Steps include more transparency, better career development support, and allowing those on AI teams to apply for different roles internally. The company is also increasing spending on travel, events, and workplace perks.

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