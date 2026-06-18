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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPreity Zinta Gets Bombay HC Nod To Proceed With AI Deepfake Lawsuit Against Google, Meta

Preity Zinta Gets Bombay HC Nod To Proceed With AI Deepfake Lawsuit Against Google, Meta

Preity Zinta has received permission from the Bombay HC to file a suit against Google and other online platforms over alleged AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated images, chatbot personas and more.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Preity Zinta allowed to sue Google, platforms over deepfakes.
  • Allegations involve AI-generated content, harming her reputation and rights.
  • Bombay High Court granted leave for formal civil proceedings.
  • Zinta joins other public figures fighting digital identity misuse.

The Bombay High Court has granted actor and entrepreneur Preity Zinta permission to move forward with legal proceedings against Google LLC and several online platforms over alleged AI-generated content that she claims unlawfully exploits her identity. The case centres on deepfake videos, manipulated images, memes, chatbot personas and other digital material that Zinta argues have harmed her reputation and infringed upon her legal rights.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Questions Pranit More, Sejal Pawar For Over 8 Hours; Calls Them Again Next Week

Court Clears Path For Civil Suit

In an order delivered on Tuesday, Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed Zinta's plea seeking leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, a procedural requirement in cases where parts of the alleged cause of action arise outside the court's territorial jurisdiction.

The decision enables the actor to formally institute a civil suit before the Bombay High Court against Google LLC and several other entities, including social media platforms and websites.

The court noted that while some of the respondents operate outside Mumbai, the High Court would still have jurisdiction to hear and decide the matter.

Allegations Of AI-Generated Misuse

According to the petition, Zinta has alleged that various platforms created, uploaded and circulated AI-generated content using her persona without authorisation. The disputed material reportedly includes deepfake videos, digitally altered images, memes and AI-powered chatbot representations.

She has claimed that the content amounts to a violation of her personality rights and copyright, while also causing significant damage to her goodwill and public reputation. The petition further alleges infringement of her moral rights under the Copyright Act, 1957.

Bombay High Court Grants Permission

After considering the submissions, Justice Ahuja accepted the arguments and granted Zinta leave to proceed with the proposed action before the High Court.

The substantive suit, which seeks injunctions and other legal remedies against the alleged AI-generated content, will now move forward independently.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter’s Reply To Question About His Religion Wins Hearts Online

Growing Legal Pushback Against Deepfakes

Zinta joins a growing list of public figures who have approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection against unauthorised digital exploitation of their identities. In recent years, the court has granted similar relief to actors Kartik Aaryan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, as well as legendary singer Asha Bhosale and singer Arijit Singh.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Preity Zinta's lawsuit against Google and other platforms about?

Preity Zinta is suing over alleged AI-generated content like deepfake videos, manipulated images, and chatbot personas. She claims these exploit her identity, harm her reputation, and infringe her legal rights.

Has Preity Zinta received permission to proceed with her case?

Yes, the Bombay High Court has granted her permission to move forward with legal proceedings. Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed her to formally institute a civil suit against Google LLC and other entities.

What legal rights does Preity Zinta claim were infringed?

Zinta alleges violations of her personality rights, copyright, and moral rights under the Copyright Act, 1957. She also claims significant damage to her goodwill and public reputation.

Have other public figures faced similar issues?

Yes, Preity Zinta joins others like Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, and Akshay Kumar. They have also sought relief from the Bombay High Court against unauthorized digital exploitation of their identities.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Google Bombay High Court Meta AI Deepfakes Preity Zinta Case
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