iPhone 18 Could Finally Jump To 12GB RAM, But Will Apple Keep The Price Unchanged?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 expected to feature 12GB RAM upgrade.

This memory supports a powerful on-device AI for Siri.

New Siri features include expressive voices and dictation accuracy.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next-generation iPhone may come with a notable memory upgrade. A fresh report suggests the iPhone 18 will pack 12GB of RAM, a jump from the 8GB found in the iPhone 17. The extra memory is reportedly needed to run a more powerful on-device AI model for Siri, one that requires at least 12GB of RAM to function.

This would allow the iPhone 18 to support features that the iPhone 17 simply won't be able to handle.

What New Siri Features Could The Extra RAM Unlock?

According to DigiTimes Asia, the additional memory would pave the way for more expressive Siri voices, including sliders that let users personalise how the assistant sounds. It's also expected to bring noticeable improvements to system-wide dictation accuracy. These upgrades are tied to iOS 27, expected this fall, but the iPhone 17 won't be able to access them due to its 8GB RAM limit.

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This isn't the first time this claim has surfaced. A similar prediction was made back in April, and the original rumour about 12GB RAM on the iPhone 18 actually goes back to October 2025. The repeated reports add some weight to the claim, especially since memory chip prices have risen sharply in recent months, a factor that could have pushed Apple to reconsider its plans.

Will iPhone 18 Price Stay Same Despite Higher RAM Costs?

Despite the rise in RAM prices, Apple is rumoured to absorb the additional cost rather than pass it on to customers. That means the iPhone 18 could still launch at $799 in the US, the same starting price as the iPhone 17. If true, this would help Apple maintain a pricing edge over several Android competitors that may need to raise prices due to the same memory cost increases.

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The iPhone 18 is expected to arrive in spring 2027, alongside the iPhone 18e and possibly a second-generation iPhone Air. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a rumoured iPhone Ultra are expected to be unveiled this September, ahead of the standard model's rollout.