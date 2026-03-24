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HomeNewsIndia‘One-Way Address’: Congress Targets PM Modi Over West Asia Debate In Lok Sabha

‘One-Way Address’: Congress Targets PM Modi Over West Asia Debate In Lok Sabha

Congress slams PM Modi’s West Asia speech as “one-way,” criticising silence on U.S. and Israel amid rising tensions and calls for debate.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Leaders from the Indian National Congress have strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent address in Parliament on the escalating conflict in West Asia, accusing him of sidestepping key issues and avoiding a meaningful debate. The opposition’s sharp response comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over India’s strategic and economic stakes in the region.

‘One-Way Communication’ Draws Fire

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat described the Prime Minister’s speech as lacking engagement, alleging that it did not allow space for discussion or dissent. “We wanted healthy discussions on issues of security, energy, fuel. We expected representatives from across the country would be given a chance to ask and suggest. But the PM just kept all of his points in a one-way manner,” Bhagat told ANI.

He likened the address to Mann Ki Baat, suggesting it resembled a broadcast rather than a parliamentary exchange.

Opposition Flags Omission of U.S., Israel

Another Congress leader, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, questioned Modi’s decision not to explicitly reference the United States or Israel during his remarks.

“His speech today was on COVID. Not once did he mention Israel or America. You can understand the meaning of this speech,” Singh said.

Modi Emphasises Stability, Strategic Balance

In his address in the Lok Sabha, Modi described the West Asia situation as “worrisome,” pointing to India’s dependence on the region for energy supplies and its importance as a major trade corridor.

He stressed that India tackles challenges proactively and highlighted the country’s ability to maintain relationships across diverse geopolitical blocs—from Gulf nations to Western powers, and from the Global South to its immediate neighbours.

‘Global Community Astonished’ by India’s Approach

Speaking later at a Summit, Modi projected confidence in India’s handling of the crisis. He said the country has demonstrated “remarkable capacity in relationship-building, decision-making and crisis management” during the 23 days since the conflict began.

The Prime Minister added that India remains guided by its national interests, while advocating peace and dialogue. He also claimed that the global community is “astonished” by India’s strategy and policy response during the unfolding crisis.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Prime Minister Modi describe India's approach to the West Asia crisis?

Modi expressed confidence in India's crisis management and decision-making, stating the country remains guided by national interests while advocating peace and dialogue.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Modi CONGRESS Iran Israel Conflict
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