Delhi Assembly, Vidhan Sabha Metro Station Get Bomb Threat; Top Leaders Named In Email

A bomb threat email was sent to Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, warning that the Delhi Assembly building and the Delhi Metro’s Vidhan Sabha station would be blown up, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Speaker’s office, the email also issued threats against several senior leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Authorities have taken the threat seriously, and security agencies are expected to carry out thorough checks at the Assembly premises and the metro station.

Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the email and assess the credibility of the threat.