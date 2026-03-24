Delhi Assembly, Vidhan Sabha Metro Station Get Bomb Threat; Top Leaders Named In Email

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HomeCitiesDelhi Assembly, Vidhan Sabha Metro Station Get Bomb Threat; PM Modi, Shah Named In Email

Delhi Assembly, Vidhan Sabha Metro Station Get Bomb Threat; PM Modi, Shah Named In Email

Vijender Gupta received an email threatening to bomb the Delhi Assembly and Vidhan Sabha metro station. The threat email also targeted leaders like PM Modi, Shah, and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:57 AM (IST)

A bomb threat email was sent to Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, warning that the Delhi Assembly building and the Delhi Metro’s Vidhan Sabha station would be blown up, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Speaker’s office, the email also issued threats against several senior leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Authorities have taken the threat seriously, and security agencies are expected to carry out thorough checks at the Assembly premises and the metro station.

Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the email and assess the credibility of the threat.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijender Gupta Bomb Threat DELHI ASSEMBLY DELHI NEWS
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