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HomeNewsWorld'He Was The First One To Speak Up': Trump Blames US Defence Chief For Iran Strikes 

'He Was The First One To Speak Up': Trump Blames US Defence Chief For Iran Strikes 

Reports also suggest that key figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu and Rupert Murdoch were in favour of a tougher stance, while others urged restraint.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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As the conflict with Iran enters its fourth week, fresh questions are being raised over how and why the United States decided to launch military action. Adding another layer to the evolving narrative, President Donald Trump has now suggested that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was among the first to advocate for a strike.

"Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up, and you said, 'Let's do it because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said at a roundtable event in Tennessee, Trump said Hegseth had urged action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. His remarks add to a series of differing accounts from within the administration about what triggered the conflict.

Conflicting Reasons For War

There appears to be no single, consistent explanation from US officials on the origins of the war. Some within the administration have argued that Israel was likely to act independently, making US involvement unavoidable. Others have maintained that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon, necessitating immediate intervention.

Trump himself described the decision-making process as a series of urgent consultations with top officials, portraying it as a choice between ignoring a growing crisis or acting decisively in the Middle East.

In a separate remark, Trump claimed that Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the Gulf caught US officials off guard. However, this claim contrasts with reports suggesting that warnings about possible retaliation had been issued internally before the attacks.

Hegseth Takes Centre Stage

Throughout the conflict, Hegseth has emerged as a key public face of the US military campaign. He has outlined objectives including weakening Iran’s missile capabilities, drone operations, and naval strength, while also pushing back against critical media coverage.

When asked about the timeline for the operation, Hegseth avoided giving a clear deadline, stating only that the campaign remains on track.

Trump acknowledged that Vice President JD Vance had been less supportive of the military action, though Vance has not voiced criticism publicly. Reports also suggest that figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu and Rupert Murdoch were in favour of a tougher stance, while others urged restraint.

The internal disagreements have already had consequences, with former counterterrorism official Joe Kent stepping down, becoming the first senior figure to resign over the conflict.

Unclear Path To Diplomacy

Even as military operations continue, Trump has spoken about the possibility of negotiations with Iran, including efforts to ease tensions and reopen key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz. He mentioned potential backchannel discussions involving senior figures, though Iran has denied that any such talks are underway.

Trump had earlier set a deadline for Iran to meet US demands or face further strikes, but that timeline has now been extended by five days.

With shifting explanations, disputed claims, and ongoing military action, the narrative around the conflict remains fluid. Key questions—about how the war began, where it is headed, and who ultimately drove the decision—remain unanswered.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was among the first to advocate for a military strike against Iran?

President Trump suggested that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was an early advocate for striking Iran to prevent them from acquiring nuclear weapons.

What are the differing explanations for the US military action against Iran?

Some US officials believe Israel would have acted independently, making US involvement inevitable. Others state Iran was nearing nuclear weapon development, necessitating intervention.

What are Pete Hegseth's stated objectives for the US military campaign?

Hegseth has outlined objectives including weakening Iran's missile capabilities, drone operations, and naval strength. He has also addressed media criticism.

Has there been any official resignation over the conflict with Iran?

Yes, former counterterrorism official Joe Kent resigned as the first senior figure over the conflict due to internal disagreements.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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Donald Trump Pete Hegseth Donald Trump. Us Iran War Israel Iran War
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