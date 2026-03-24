Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Out Live Updates : The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 results for 2026 today, March 24, at 1 pm. The announcement will be made by RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore along with Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar.

Once released, students can access their results online through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, DigiLocker, and the news.abplive.com/education portal. This year, around 10,68,078 students are waiting for their Class 10 results, while 7,811 candidates are awaiting their Praveshika exam outcomes

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 - Direct Link To Check Scores

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When to Check

The results, initially expected on March 23, will now be declared on March 24 at 1 pm. Students can check their marks by visiting the official website and entering their required credentials.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 12 and February 28, 2026. Last year, the results were announced on May 28, following exams held from March 6 to April 4.

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2026 Live: Where to check RBSE Result Class 10th?

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Grading System Explained

The Rajasthan Board follows a nine-point grading system. The highest grade, A1, is awarded for scores between 91 and 100 marks, while E2 represents the lowest range of 0 to 20 marks.

To pass the examination, students must secure at least a D grade. Those who receive an F grade in any subject will be required to appear for supplementary exams.

Previous Year Performance Trends

In the previous academic session, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 93.60 per cent. The board typically announces results weeks after the exams conclude, maintaining a consistent evaluation process.

With lakhs of students awaiting their scores, the RBSE Class 10 result remains a crucial milestone for students across Rajasthan.