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HomeEducationResultsRBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Today At 1 PM, Check Direct Link On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Today At 1 PM, Check Direct Link On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Out Live Updates: RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be declared today at 1 PM. Over 10 lakh students can check scores online via official websites and DigiLocker.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj  | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 11:13 AM (IST)

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rbse 10th result 2026 live updates rajeduboard rajasthan gov in rajresults rbse class 10 pass percentage result today at 1 PM Jaipur Link RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Today At 1 PM, Check Direct Link On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Out Live Updates : The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 results for 2026 today, March 24, at 1 pm. The announcement will be made by RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore along with Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar. 

Once released, students can access their results online through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, DigiLocker, and the news.abplive.com/education portal. This year, around 10,68,078 students are waiting for their Class 10 results, while 7,811 candidates are awaiting their Praveshika exam outcomes 

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 - Direct Link To Check Scores

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When to Check 

The results, initially expected on March 23, will now be declared on March 24 at 1 pm. Students can check their marks by visiting the official website and entering their required credentials. 

The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 12 and February 28, 2026. Last year, the results were announced on May 28, following exams held from March 6 to April 4. 

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2026 Live: Where to check RBSE Result Class 10th? 

rajasthan.gov.in 

rajresults.nic.in 

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 

RBSE Grading System Explained 

The Rajasthan Board follows a nine-point grading system. The highest grade, A1, is awarded for scores between 91 and 100 marks, while E2 represents the lowest range of 0 to 20 marks. 

To pass the examination, students must secure at least a D grade. Those who receive an F grade in any subject will be required to appear for supplementary exams. 

Previous Year Performance Trends 

In the previous academic session, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 93.60 per cent. The board typically announces results weeks after the exams conclude, maintaining a consistent evaluation process. 

With lakhs of students awaiting their scores, the RBSE Class 10 result remains a crucial milestone for students across Rajasthan. 

11:02 AM (IST)  •  24 Mar 2026

Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2026 Live Updates: Press Conference Details

The board will hold a press conference to announce the Rajasthan Class 10 results for 2026. Along with the results, officials will share important details such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other key statistics.

10:54 AM (IST)  •  24 Mar 2026

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How to Check on DigiLocker

Students can also view their RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Open the DigiLocker app.
Sign in using your registered mobile number.
Search for “Rajasthan Board” and select the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
Download your marksheet instantly for future use.

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Tags :
RBSE Education News Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education RBSE 10th Result 2026 RBSE Class 10 Result 2026
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