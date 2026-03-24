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HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Grants Permanent Commission To Women Military Officers, Flags 'Systemic Bias'

Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission To Women Military Officers, Flags 'Systemic Bias'

Supreme Court grants women SSC officers Permanent Commission, strikes down cap and flags bias, marking a major step for gender equality.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

In a significant step toward gender parity in the armed forces, the Supreme Court of India has ruled that women serving as Short Service Commission (SSC) officers are entitled to Permanent Commission, removing a long-standing hurdle in their military careers.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N. Kotiswar Singh, delivered its verdict on the matter on Tuesday.

The verdict is being seen as a transformative moment, reinforcing the principle of equal opportunity and addressing structural inequalities that have persisted within the system for decades.

End To Barriers In Career Progression

Exercising its authority under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court observed that women officers in the Army and Navy had faced inequitable evaluation processes, and intervened to address this disparity. During the hearing, as reported by PTI, the Centre rejected allegations of discrimination in the grant of permanent commission to women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Indian Air Force. It stated that since 2019, a total of 243 men and 177 women officers had been inducted.

While reserving its decision on petitions filed by women SSC officers contesting the denial of permanent commission, the bench headed by the Chief Justice was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that, following government approval in 2022, the Indian Air Force had started inducting women through the National Defence Academy (NDA). It was further noted that these officers would be granted permanent commission upon successfully completing their training.

The court’s decision ensures that women officers can now access the same long-term career pathways as their male counterparts. Until now, many women in the armed forces faced restricted tenure and limited advancement opportunities due to the absence of a clear route to Permanent Commission.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
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