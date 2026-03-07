Domestic LPG Price Hiked By Rs 60, Commercial Cylinders Up Rs 115 Amid West Asia Conflict

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Domestic LPG Costlier By Rs 60, Commercial Cylinders Up Rs 115 Amid West Asia Conflict: Check City-Wise Rates

Domestic LPG Costlier By Rs 60, Commercial Cylinders Up Rs 115 Amid West Asia Conflict: Check City-Wise Rates

Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices in India rose on March 7 by Rs 60 and Rs 114.5 respectively, due to rising global energy prices influenced by the West Asia conflict.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 07:53 AM (IST)

Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial LPG cylinders were raised on Saturday, with household cylinders becoming costlier by Rs 60 and commercial cylinders by Rs 114.5, as global energy markets remain under pressure due to the conflict in West Asia.

Industry officials attributed the increase to rising international energy prices after the outbreak of military conflict in West Asia.

Despite the latest revision, officials maintained that cooking gas in India continues to remain cheaper compared to several neighbouring countries.

The revised prices came into effect from March 7, as reflected on the IOC website.

Check Revised Rates Across Cities

Following the revision, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased to Rs 913 from the earlier Rs 853, according to data available on the website of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

This marks the second hike in domestic LPG prices in less than a year. The last revision came in April last year, when the rate was raised by Rs 50.

However, domestic LPG prices vary across states due to differences in local taxes such as sales tax or value-added tax (VAT).

After the latest revision, this is the cost of a non-subsidised cylinder in major cities:

Mumbai: Rs 912.50

Kolkata: Rs 939

Chennai: Rs 928.50

Ujjwala Beneficiaries Continue To Get Subsidy

Beneficiaries of the government’s flagship clean cooking initiative, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, will continue to receive a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder for up to 12 refills annually.

More than 10 crore economically weaker households have been provided free LPG connections under the scheme since its launch in 2016.

Commercial Cylinders Also Costlier

Commercial LPG cylinders, widely used by hotels, restaurants and other establishments, have also become more expensive.

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 114.5 and now stands at Rs 1,883 in Delhi. The latest revision follows an earlier increase of Rs 28 per cylinder on March 1.

With the latest hike, commercial LPG prices have gone up by Rs 302.50 so far this year.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
LPG West Asia Conflict
Photo Gallery

