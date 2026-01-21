Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhich Is The Cheapest Annual Recharge Plan In 2026: Jio, Airtel, Vi Compared

Which Is The Cheapest Annual Recharge Plan In 2026: Jio, Airtel, Vi Compared

If you hate recharging every few weeks, these cheapest yearly plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi offer simple, practical ways to stay connected all year at a lower monthly cost.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Choosing an annual recharge is mostly about cutting small, repeated costs that add up over time. Monthly recharges feel light, but over a year, they often become more expensive than a single long-term plan. In 2026, Jio, Airtel, and Vi all offer yearly packs that work like “monthly plans” when broken down by cost. These are not luxury plans. They are basic, practical options meant for regular users.

The goal is simple: stay connected all year without tracking expiry dates or recharging every few weeks. Each brand now has one plan that stands out as the cheapest way to stay active month after month.

Jio Cheapest Annual Recharge

Jio’s Rs 3,599 annual plan becomes the most balanced option when viewed monthly. It comes down to around Rs 300 per month. For that amount, users get 2.5GB of data every day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily.

In areas with 5G coverage, the data is effectively unlimited. After the daily limit, speed drops, but basic browsing still works. The plan also includes access to JioTV and JioCinema, which many users already rely on.

This plan suits people who use mobile data daily for videos, browsing, and work. Instead of paying Rs 300-Rs 350 every month, this locks the same usage pattern for a full year.

Airtel Cheapest Annual Recharge Option

Airtel’s Rs 1,849 annual plan is the lowest-cost way to keep a number active for 365 days. The monthly cost works out to roughly Rs 154. It includes unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS for the year.

There is no daily data in this plan, which makes it suitable for users who depend on Wi-Fi or rarely use mobile internet. It still includes basic Airtel benefits like Hellotunes and an AI subscription.

This plan fits users who mainly use their phone for calls, OTPs, and light communication. It is often chosen by parents, secondary SIM users, or people with broadband at home.

Vi Cheapest Annual Recharge Plan

Vi’s Rs 1,189 data-only pack is the lowest entry point among all three brands. It costs under Rs 100 per month and offers 50GB for the whole year.

For calling users, Vi’s Rs 1,849 plan mirrors Airtel’s structure with unlimited calls and daily SMS. The monthly cost stays around Rs 154.

These plans work well for light users, students, or backup SIM cards. They focus on keeping the number active with minimal spending, without extra features.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary benefit of choosing an annual mobile recharge plan?

Annual recharge plans help cut down on small, repeated monthly costs that add up over time. They offer a simple way to stay connected for a full year without frequent recharges.

Which company offers the cheapest annual recharge plan for heavy data users?

Jio's Rs 3,599 annual plan is the most balanced for heavy data users, costing about Rs 300 per month. It provides 2.5GB of data daily, unlimited calls, and SMS, plus access to JioTV and JioCinema.

What are the best annual recharge options for users who primarily use Wi-Fi or have low data needs?

Airtel's Rs 1,849 plan and Vi's Rs 1,849 plan are suitable for low data users. They offer unlimited calls and a set amount of SMS for the year, with minimal or no daily data allowance.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Cheapest Annual Recharge 2026 Jio Yearly Plans Airtel Annual Recharge 2026 Best 365 Days Recharge Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi 2026 Unlimited 5G Annual Plans
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Business
Deepinder Goyal Quit As Eternal CEO Because His Next Ideas Were 'Too Risky'
Deepinder Goyal Quit As Eternal CEO Because His Next Ideas Were 'Too Risky'
News
Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir
Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir
Cities
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget