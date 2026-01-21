Which Is The Cheapest Annual Recharge Plan In 2026: Jio, Airtel, Vi Compared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Choosing an annual recharge is mostly about cutting small, repeated costs that add up over time. Monthly recharges feel light, but over a year, they often become more expensive than a single long-term plan. In 2026, Jio, Airtel, and Vi all offer yearly packs that work like “monthly plans” when broken down by cost. These are not luxury plans. They are basic, practical options meant for regular users.

The goal is simple: stay connected all year without tracking expiry dates or recharging every few weeks. Each brand now has one plan that stands out as the cheapest way to stay active month after month.

Jio Cheapest Annual Recharge

Jio’s Rs 3,599 annual plan becomes the most balanced option when viewed monthly. It comes down to around Rs 300 per month. For that amount, users get 2.5GB of data every day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily.

In areas with 5G coverage, the data is effectively unlimited. After the daily limit, speed drops, but basic browsing still works. The plan also includes access to JioTV and JioCinema, which many users already rely on.

This plan suits people who use mobile data daily for videos, browsing, and work. Instead of paying Rs 300-Rs 350 every month, this locks the same usage pattern for a full year.

Airtel Cheapest Annual Recharge Option

Airtel’s Rs 1,849 annual plan is the lowest-cost way to keep a number active for 365 days. The monthly cost works out to roughly Rs 154. It includes unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS for the year.

There is no daily data in this plan, which makes it suitable for users who depend on Wi-Fi or rarely use mobile internet. It still includes basic Airtel benefits like Hellotunes and an AI subscription.

This plan fits users who mainly use their phone for calls, OTPs, and light communication. It is often chosen by parents, secondary SIM users, or people with broadband at home.

Vi Cheapest Annual Recharge Plan

Vi’s Rs 1,189 data-only pack is the lowest entry point among all three brands. It costs under Rs 100 per month and offers 50GB for the whole year.

For calling users, Vi’s Rs 1,849 plan mirrors Airtel’s structure with unlimited calls and daily SMS. The monthly cost stays around Rs 154.

These plans work well for light users, students, or backup SIM cards. They focus on keeping the number active with minimal spending, without extra features.