How To Watch IPL 2026 At Just Rs 44

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The IPL 2026 season is well underway, and if you have not figured out how to watch it yet, you might be paying more than you need to. The tournament started on March 28, 2026, and is currently in its early league stages. Jio Hotstar holds the streaming rights, and while the platform has its own subscription plans, telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vi are offering bundled deals that bring the cost down significantly, with the cheapest option starting at just Rs 44.

How Airtel, Jio, And Vi Make IPL Streaming Cheaper

If you are on any of the three major telecom networks, you can access Jio Hotstar at a lower price through bundled recharge plans, rather than subscribing directly through the app.

Airtel users can recharge with Rs 100 and get 6GB of data with a 30-day validity, along with a one-month Jio Hotstar Mobile subscription included in the pack.

Jio users also get a similar deal at Rs 100, which comes with 5GB of data valid for 30 days and a JioHotstar subscription, available on both mobile and TV, for the same duration.

The cheapest option, however, is on Vi. A recharge of just Rs 44 gets you a 28-day JioHotstar subscription. The trade-off is that the data benefit is limited: only 1GB, valid for a single day.

What Do Jio Hotstar's Own Plans Offer?

If you prefer to subscribe directly through Jio Hotstar without going through a telecom bundle, the platform has two plans: Super and Premium.

The Super plan is priced at Rs 149 per month. It offers full HD 1080p video quality and allows up to two simultaneous connections.

The Premium plan costs Rs 299 per month and steps up to 4K 2160p with Dolby Vision support, along with up to four simultaneous connections.

The main difference between the two comes down to video quality and how many screens you can use at the same time.