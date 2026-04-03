Iran has claimed to have shot down a second US F-35 fighter jet over central Iran. They also previously claimed to have downed another F-35 on March 19.
Iran Claims Downing Second US F-35 As Missiles, Drones Hit Israel Amid Escalating Tension: WATCH
This follows a previous claim of downing an F-35. Simultaneously, Iran reportedly launched missiles at Israel and the Gulf, while a drone strike hit a Kuwaiti refinery.
Iran has claimed that it shot down a second US F-35 fighter jet over central parts of the country, according to reports cited by Reuters, as tensions across West Asia continue to escalate sharply.
The claim, carried by Iran’s Mehr news agency, said the pilot is unlikely to have survived the crash.
Iran Cites Air Defence Strike on US Jet
According to a statement attributed to the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters and reported by Press TV, the aircraft was brought down by a newly deployed air-defence system operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.
“A second US fifth-generation F-35 was struck and downed over central Iran,” the spokesperson said, adding that the scale of the explosion suggested the pilot did not eject.
Iran had earlier, on March 19, claimed it had struck a US F-35 Lightning II, one of Washington’s most advanced and expensive fighter jets, describing it as a first-of-its-kind development.
Another enemy F-35 hit and downed by our #indigenous defence systems.— Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 3, 2026
Iran is a force to be reckoned with.#Iran#F35#War pic.twitter.com/q1DhkTXrm3
Missile Strikes and Explosions Reported
The developments come alongside a fresh wave of military activity in the region. Iran reportedly launched missiles targeting Israel and parts of the Gulf, while explosions were heard in Tehran and the central city of Isfahan on Friday.
At the same time, the United States is said to be preparing to further reinforce its already significant military presence in West Asia.
Iranian Consulate Shares Claim Online
Iran’s consulate in Mumbai also amplified the claim, sharing a video of the alleged downing on social media platform X. The post described the strike as another success for Iran’s “indigenous defence systems” and asserted the country’s military strength.
Drone Strike Hits Kuwait Refinery
Separately, the Associated Press reported that Iranian drones targeted Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, sparking fires at the facility. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed the incident, stating that emergency teams were deployed to contain the blaze.
The company said no injuries were reported. The refinery, a key energy installation, has been struck multiple times during the ongoing conflict.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has Iran claimed regarding US fighter jets?
What air defence system was reportedly used to down the F-35?
According to reports, the F-35 was brought down by a newly deployed air-defence system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.
What other military incidents have occurred in the region?
Iran reportedly launched missiles targeting Israel and the Gulf, and explosions were heard in Tehran and Isfahan. Separately, Iranian drones targeted Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery.
Did the drone strike on the Kuwait refinery result in any injuries?
No injuries were reported from the drone strike that hit Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery. Emergency teams were deployed to contain the resulting fires.