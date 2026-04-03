Himachal Braces For More Snowfall, Rain As IMD Issues Orange Alert Till April 8: Check Forecast

The weather in Himachal Pradesh has deteriorated once again, with overcast skies prevailing across the region and fresh snowfall reported in Lahaul and Spiti.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for April 3 and 4 in districts including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla, warning of heavy hailstorms and strong winds reaching 50–60 kmph due to an active Western Disturbance. A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts, except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Snowfall is expected in higher reaches, while lower areas are likely to receive rainfall. Temperatures are also expected to drop significantly, intensifying the chill. Overall, weather conditions across the state are likely to remain adverse until April 4–5.

Unfavourable Weather Likely Till April 8

According to the Meteorological Department, unstable weather conditions in the hill regions may persist until April 8. While no specific alerts have been issued for April 5 to 7, the weather is expected to remain unfavourable across the state.

An orange alert has again been issued for April 8, with forecasts of heavy rain and hailstorms as another Western Disturbance becomes active.

The ongoing rain and snowfall are likely to push temperatures down by 4–5 degrees Celsius over the next week. Typically, April brings warmer conditions, but the current spell is delaying the seasonal rise in temperature.

Farmers, Orchardists On Edge

The adverse weather has raised concerns among farmers and orchardists. Apple flowering is currently underway in higher-altitude areas, a stage that requires stable and clear weather. However, hailstorms and strong winds pose a serious threat to the crop.

In the plains, the wheat crop is nearing harvest, and the untimely rain is causing damage. Farmers had already faced setbacks due to dry conditions between February and mid-March, and the recent spell of rain and snowfall is compounding their losses.