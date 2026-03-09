iPhone 16 Pro Max Drops From Rs 1.3 Lakh To Rs 30,000? Here’s Why You Should Think Twice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ever since Apple came up with its iPhone 17 series, fans filled their searches with iPhone 16 price cut. Oftentimes, when a new series gets launched, older ones receive a hefty price cut. While everyone was busy going through trusted e-commerce sites, a site was already offering a huge discount on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The discount was so high that it brought the price of Apple's 2024 flagship to just Rs 30,000. Before you start losing it, hold your horses, the deal might not be that sweet at all.

How iPhone 16 Pro Max Is Available For Rs 30,000?

Before you get all excited about this new deal, let's just have a deeper look at the offer. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is listed for Rs 29,593 on Alibaba, and surprisingly, if you place a bulk order for more than 10 units, then you will get each unit for just Rs 25,353.

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max is listed for Rs 1,34,999 on major e-commerce sites, this Alibaba offer looks suspicious. The listing was put up on Alibaba by Dongguan Dongxin International Trade Co., Ltd.

If you look closely, the suppliers on Alibaba never mention ‘iPhone’ or ‘Apple’ in their listings; instead, they just put ‘16 Pro Max’.

Also, the listings from trusted e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart will have both positive and negative ratings, but this ‘16 Pro Max’ listing on Alibaba has only one review, that too of Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Is iPhone 16 Pro Max Really Available At This Price?

The clear answer is no. If you see any such listing on any platform, just wait and think before you click buy. Ask yourself, is the price listed on this platform practical, or can a Rs 1 lakh phone really be available at just Rs 30,000? These questions alone will clear your thoughts.

Platforms like Alibaba come into use mainly for bulk trade, and anyone can post a listing there. This is why fake products and bogus listings are common there. Many people still fall into this trap as they don't want to miss a “great deal.”

Always remember, if a deal looks too good to be true, it is usually fake. Do not risk your hard-earned money just because the price looks tempting. Stay alert and buy only from trusted and official sources.