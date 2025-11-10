You Can Get iPhone 16 At Rs 20,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Land The Deal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyYou Can Get iPhone 16 At Rs 20,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Land The Deal

Apple’s iPhone 16 is now more affordable in India. Amazon is offering a flat price cut along with additional bank and exchange benefits.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
iPhone 16 Price Drop: If you did not buy the iPhone 16 during the Big Billion Days Sale, the Great Indian Festival, or the Diwali sale, this may be the best time now. After Apple released the iPhone 17 series, the price of the iPhone 16 has become much lower on Amazon. 

So, if you want a good iPhone but do not want to pay a very high price, this deal is worth looking at. The price can go under Rs 63,000 if you use bank offers. Here is everything you need to know about this offer.

iPhone 16 Price In India On Amazon

The iPhone 16 was first launched in India for Rs 79,900. But now on Amazon, it is listed for Rs 66,900. This means there is a direct price drop of Rs 13,000 from the original price. 

If you use select bank cards like SBI or ICICI Bank, you can get an extra discount. With this bank offer, the final price can come down to around Rs 62,900. So you save around Rs 17,000 in total.

Amazon also gives an exchange option. This means you can give your old phone and get a discount on the new iPhone 16. The exchange value can go up to Rs 58,000.

If you exchange your budget-friendly Android like the Motorola G32, you will get around Rs 3,000 off, bringing the discount to above Rs 20,000. So, we can say that you can get the iPhone 16 at the final price of Rs 59,900.

But this depends on your phone’s brand, condition, and storage. If your phone is in very good condition and is from a known brand, your exchange amount will be higher. This can make the final price even lower for many buyers.

iPhone 16 Specifications & Features

The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate, but it is still very clear and bright. It works well for videos, social media, and games.

The phone has the A18 Bionic chip, which makes it fast and smooth. It has 8GB RAM and runs on iOS 26. The battery is 3561 mAh, which is good for daily use.

The back camera has a 48MP main lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is 12MP for selfies and video calls. The phone comes in Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
