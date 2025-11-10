iPhone 18 Pro In Coffee Brown & Transparent Back? Here’s What The New Colour Leaks Suggest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 18 Leaks: The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is already causing a stir, mainly because of its new colour leaks. According to well-known sources Digital Chat Station and Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple is currently testing three new shades: coffee brown, purple, and burgundy. What makes this even more interesting is the possibility of a slightly or fully transparent back, allowing a soft view of the internal components.

Although the official launch is expected in fall 2026, discussions have already started. And as always, whenever Samsung’s launch date gets close, Apple fans love shifting all eyes back to Apple anyway.

iPhone 18 Pro Leaked Colours & Design Updates

The leaked colours are currently the highlight of the iPhone 18 Pro story. While all three shades are being tested, reports suggest that only one may be finalised for retail production.

The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly be available in 3 new colors next year: burgundy, coffee, and purple



Source: Instant Digital pic.twitter.com/FtKFjahi51 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) October 31, 2025

The idea of a transparent or semi-transparent back adds a fresh design shift compared to previous models, offering a more modern and slightly technical appearance.

Design changes may also include a smaller Dynamic Island or a single pinhole camera on the front. The device is still expected to feature a triple-camera system placed on a raised camera section.

The front-facing camera may use Samsung’s HIIA under-display technology, which could allow Face ID sensors to be placed beneath the screen for a cleaner look. Overall, the iPhone 18 Pro appears to focus on subtle design refinement rather than a completely new shape.

iPhone 18 Pro Features & Foldable iPhone Plans

According to Apple Hub, the iPhone 18 Pro may include a variable aperture main camera for improved low-light performance and a three-layer stacked sensor for faster and clearer image capture.

iPhone 18 Pro — the evolution continues. 📱✨

Here’s what’s coming next:

• Smaller Dynamic Island

• A20 Pro Chip

• Variable Aperture

• Apple C2 Modem

• New Camera Control

• Translucent MagSafe Area



Refined. Faster. Smarter. 🍎



What’s your favorite upgrade? pic.twitter.com/qvA7bJLKCD — Apple Club (@applesclubs) October 14, 2025

Performance upgrades are expected through the A20 chip and Apple’s own C2 5G modem, which may reduce reliance on Qualcomm.

Alongside the Pro models, Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone in fall 2026. This model may open in a book-style design, featuring a 5.5-inch outer screen and 7.8-inch inner display, possibly supported by a titanium frame.

Meanwhile, the more affordable iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models are expected to launch later in spring 2027, completing the new lineup.