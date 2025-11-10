Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 18 Pro In Coffee Brown & Transparent Back? Here’s What The New Colour Leaks Suggest

iPhone 18 Pro In Coffee Brown & Transparent Back? Here’s What The New Colour Leaks Suggest

Early leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro may feature new colours and a fresh back design that could reveal some internal parts. Apple is testing multiple finishes, but only one may be released.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is already causing a stir, mainly because of its new colour leaks. According to well-known sources Digital Chat Station and Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple is currently testing three new shades: coffee brown, purple, and burgundy. What makes this even more interesting is the possibility of a slightly or fully transparent back, allowing a soft view of the internal components. 

Although the official launch is expected in fall 2026, discussions have already started. And as always, whenever Samsung’s launch date gets close, Apple fans love shifting all eyes back to Apple anyway.

iPhone 18 Pro Leaked Colours & Design Updates

The leaked colours are currently the highlight of the iPhone 18 Pro story. While all three shades are being tested, reports suggest that only one may be finalised for retail production. 

The idea of a transparent or semi-transparent back adds a fresh design shift compared to previous models, offering a more modern and slightly technical appearance.

Design changes may also include a smaller Dynamic Island or a single pinhole camera on the front. The device is still expected to feature a triple-camera system placed on a raised camera section. 

iPhone 18 Pro In Coffee Brown & Transparent Back? Here’s What The New Colour Leaks Suggest

The front-facing camera may use Samsung’s HIIA under-display technology, which could allow Face ID sensors to be placed beneath the screen for a cleaner look. Overall, the iPhone 18 Pro appears to focus on subtle design refinement rather than a completely new shape.

iPhone 18 Pro Features & Foldable iPhone Plans

According to Apple Hub, the iPhone 18 Pro may include a variable aperture main camera for improved low-light performance and a three-layer stacked sensor for faster and clearer image capture. 

Performance upgrades are expected through the A20 chip and Apple’s own C2 5G modem, which may reduce reliance on Qualcomm.

Alongside the Pro models, Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone in fall 2026. This model may open in a book-style design, featuring a 5.5-inch outer screen and 7.8-inch inner display, possibly supported by a titanium frame.

Meanwhile, the more affordable iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models are expected to launch later in spring 2027, completing the new lineup.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
World
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' To Americans From Tariff Revenues
World
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Amid 'Doctored' Trump Speech Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Shocking Video from Bulandshahr: People Throw Currency Notes on Road, Chaos Ensues
Bhopal Timber Market Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Shops, Panic in Area
Bengaluru Airport Controversy: BJP Questions Permission for Offering Namaz at Terminal
Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Utah Building, Several Injured as Flames Engulf Entire Structure
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget