iPhone 18 Leaks: The Next 'Air' Might Carry Two Cameras; & It's Not Looking Pretty

iPhone 18 leaks suggest the next iPhone Air will finally get a second rear camera. The phone may feature a 48MP ultrawide lens alongside the 48MP main camera.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
iPhone 18 Leaks: There have been many mixed reports about how well Apple is making the current iPhone Air, but a new leak from Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station says the phone will get a new version next year. According to the leak, Apple will follow its usual yearly update plan. 

The new iPhone Air is expected to keep its thin and light design, but it will also get a big camera improvement. The phone might have a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with Face ID, and this time, there could be two cameras on the back instead of one.

iPhone Air Successor Expected To Bring A Second Camera

Right now, one of the biggest complaints about the iPhone Air is that it only has one rear camera. Apple promotes it as if it can do the job of multiple cameras, but users feel it has limits. 


The phone does offer a 2x telephoto mode, but this is done by cropping the image, not by using an actual telephoto lens. Also, there is no way to take ultrawide photos because the camera simply does not have an ultrawide lens.

The new leak says the next iPhone Air will get a 48MP ultrawide lens added to the back. This will go along with the 48MP main camera, which means the phone will finally have two useful cameras. This is expected to make photos look better and give users more shooting options.

iPhone Air Camera Layout May Change This Time

The leak also mentions that Apple may change how the cameras are placed. Instead of a vertical setup like the iPhone 17, the next iPhone Air may have its two cameras placed horizontally. This design change could make the phone look different from other models.

However, it is still not clear whether the second-generation iPhone Air will be able to record spatial videos. 

Apple switched to vertical camera layouts to enable spatial video on some recent iPhones, so we will have to wait and see how Apple handles this feature.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
