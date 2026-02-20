Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 16 Pro Max Now Rs 35,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 16 Pro Max Now Rs 35,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Get This Deal

Flipkart’s latest offers slash the iPhone 16 Pro Max price below Rs 1 lakh for eligible buyers, a rare deal for a Pro Max model so soon after launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 02:49 PM (IST)

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India: Apple’s premium flagship is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s because of a tempting price drop. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is now available on Flipkart at a much lower effective price, thanks to bank discounts and exchange offers. For many buyers, the final cost can fall below Rs 1 lakh, which is rare for a Pro Max model. 

This sudden drop is making people rethink their upgrade plans, especially those using older Pro or Pro Max iPhones.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India Drops With Flipkart Offers

The official iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India for the 256GB variant is Rs 1,34,900. However, Flipkart is currently giving an instant Rs 4,000 discount on select bank credit cards. This discount is applied directly at checkout, so there is no extra process or cashback wait.

The bigger saving comes from the exchange offer. Buyers can get up to Rs 68,050 off when they exchange an old smartphone. The exact value depends on the phone model, condition, and location. For example, a well-maintained iPhone 13 Pro can fetch around Rs 30,000 as exchange value.

When you combine the bank discount and exchange bonus, the iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India can drop below Rs 1 lakh. That is a big deal because Pro Max models usually stay in the ultra-premium zone for a long time after launch. This makes the current offer one of the best chances to buy Apple’s latest top-end phone at a lower cost.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Feels Justified With Features

Even at a reduced price, the phone does not cut corners. Powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the device handles gaming, multitasking, and AI features smoothly. Apple is also known for long-term software updates, which add more value over time.

The phone features a large 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an Always-On display. The titanium body feels premium yet sturdy, and the Ceramic Shield improves durability. Camera lovers get a powerful setup with a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 5x telephoto lens.

With 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Face ID, and water resistance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India now feels more practical for serious upgraders looking for a long-term flagship from Apple.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
iPhone 16 Pro Max Now Rs 35,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Get This Deal
iPhone 16 Pro Max Now Rs 35,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Get This Deal
Technology
Lost Your Phone In Delhi? Police Recover 580 Mobiles Under Mission Re-Connect 3.0
Lost Your Phone In Delhi? Police Recover 580 Mobiles Under Mission Re-Connect 3.0
Technology
Samsung Bans Screenshots Internally As Galaxy S26 Leaks Spiral Out Of Control
Samsung Bans Screenshots Internally As Galaxy S26 Leaks Spiral Out Of Control
Technology
AI Tools Of The Week (February 2026): ChatGPT Cleans Memory, Stitch Builds Apps, Grok Delivers PDFs
AI Tools Of The Week: ChatGPT Cleans Memory, Stitch Builds Apps, Grok Delivers PDFs
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget