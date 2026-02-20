iPhone 16 Pro Max Now Rs 35,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India: Apple’s premium flagship is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s because of a tempting price drop. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is now available on Flipkart at a much lower effective price, thanks to bank discounts and exchange offers. For many buyers, the final cost can fall below Rs 1 lakh, which is rare for a Pro Max model.

This sudden drop is making people rethink their upgrade plans, especially those using older Pro or Pro Max iPhones.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India Drops With Flipkart Offers

The official iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India for the 256GB variant is Rs 1,34,900. However, Flipkart is currently giving an instant Rs 4,000 discount on select bank credit cards. This discount is applied directly at checkout, so there is no extra process or cashback wait.

The bigger saving comes from the exchange offer. Buyers can get up to Rs 68,050 off when they exchange an old smartphone. The exact value depends on the phone model, condition, and location. For example, a well-maintained iPhone 13 Pro can fetch around Rs 30,000 as exchange value.

When you combine the bank discount and exchange bonus, the iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India can drop below Rs 1 lakh. That is a big deal because Pro Max models usually stay in the ultra-premium zone for a long time after launch. This makes the current offer one of the best chances to buy Apple’s latest top-end phone at a lower cost.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Feels Justified With Features

Even at a reduced price, the phone does not cut corners. Powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the device handles gaming, multitasking, and AI features smoothly. Apple is also known for long-term software updates, which add more value over time.

The phone features a large 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an Always-On display. The titanium body feels premium yet sturdy, and the Ceramic Shield improves durability. Camera lovers get a powerful setup with a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 5x telephoto lens.

With 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Face ID, and water resistance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India now feels more practical for serious upgraders looking for a long-term flagship from Apple.