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HomeTechnologyInstagram Finally Lets You Rearrange Your Grid: Here Is How To Do It

Instagram Finally Lets You Rearrange Your Grid: Here Is How To Do It

Instagram now lets users move posts around their profile grid without deleting anything. Here's what the new Reorder Grid feature does and why most users don't have it yet.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Instagram rolled out 'Reorder Grid' for profile customization.
  • Users can drag-and-drop posts, customising profile appearance.
  • Quiet rollout causes confusion; many users await access.

Instagram Reorder Grid: Instagram has rolled out one of its most significant profile changes in years, giving users the ability to rearrange posts on their grid for the first time in the platform's history. The update, called "Reorder Grid," lets users move photos and videos around their profile without deleting or archiving anything. Posts are no longer locked into the order they were published, meaning anyone can reshape how their profile looks without wiping out old content. 

The rollout, however, has been quiet, with no formal announcement, and many users are still waiting for it to reach their accounts.

What Is Instagram's New Reorder Grid Feature and How Does It Work?

For years, users who wanted a cleaner or more curated profile had limited options: archive posts, delete them entirely, or pin a handful to the top. The new feature changes that by letting users drag and drop content into any order they choose.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instagram’s @Creators (@creators)

To use it, users need to press and hold a post on their profile, select "Reorder Grid," and drag posts into a new position.

One detail worth noting is that the original upload date stays the same. So if a post from two years ago is moved to the top of a grid, it will still show that older date. Instagram also does not notify followers when posts have been rearranged.

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The company summed up the feature with a simple line: "Your grid, your way."

"First impressions matter, and your grid is often the first thing people see," Instagram said. "Now you can curate it to reflect who you are right now."

Why Is the Instagram Grid Update Causing Confusion Among Users?

Despite the feature starting to appear for some users, the rollout has been unusually low-key. Instagram has only published a single how-to post on its Instagram Creators profile, and the latest App Store update notes make no mention of it, citing only "bug fixes and performance improvements."

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Not everyone has access to it yet, either, which has added to the confusion. The update signals a clear move away from Instagram's long-standing chronological structure, with the platform leaning further into personalisation and giving users more control over how they present themselves.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does reordering posts change their original upload date or notify followers?

No, the original upload date of the post stays the same even if its position changes. Instagram also does not notify your followers when posts have been rearranged.

Why are some users confused about the Reorder Grid feature?

The rollout has been quiet with no formal announcement, and many users still don't have access to it. This low-key release has caused confusion among the user base.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Instagram TECHNOLOGY
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