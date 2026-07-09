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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 16 Plus Is Rs 16,000 Cheaper On Flipkart Right Now: Is It Worth Buying?

iPhone 16 Plus Is Rs 16,000 Cheaper On Flipkart Right Now: Is It Worth Buying?

Flipkart has quietly dropped the iPhone 16 Plus price by Rs 12,000, and with the right bank card, that saving stretches even further than most people realise.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 16 Plus discounted by Rs 12,000 on Flipkart.
  • Bank card offers provide additional Rs 4,000 discount.
  • It offers A18 chip, 6.7-inch OLED, 48MP camera.

iPhone 16 Plus Discount: The iPhone 16 Plus has quietly become one of the better deals in the premium smartphone space right now. Flipkart is currently selling the device at Rs 77,900, down from its original launch price of Rs 89,900. That is a flat discount of Rs 12,000 on a phone that is barely a year and a half old. 

For Apple fans, a discount this size on a Plus model does not come around very often, making this a deal worth paying attention to.

How Much Can You Actually Save On The iPhone 16 Plus?

The base discount of Rs 12,000 already brings the price down considerably, but there is more. Select bank cards, including those from Bank of Baroda, HSBC, and ICICI, offer an additional Rs 4,000 off. 

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That takes the total potential saving to Rs 16,000 off the original launch price. Combined, buyers could bring the final price well below the Rs 77,900 listed tag, depending on their bank.

What Do You Get With The iPhone 16 Plus At This Price?

At this price point, the iPhone 16 Plus brings a fair amount to the table. It runs on Apple's A18 chip with a 5-core GPU, which handles day-to-day tasks and heavy usage without breaking a sweat. The phone also supports Apple Intelligence features, which are becoming a bigger part of the iOS experience.

The display is a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel, notably larger than the standard iPhone 16, which makes a difference for media consumption. On the camera side, you get a 48MP main shooter paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. 

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Wants To Remind You Of Your Contacts' Birthdays Before You Miss Them

Battery life is another strong point, with the Plus comfortably lasting close to a full day of average use. The phone also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current discounted price of the iPhone 16 Plus on Flipkart?

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 16 Plus for Rs 77,900. This is a flat discount of Rs 12,000 from its original launch price of Rs 89,900.

Are there any additional discounts available for the iPhone 16 Plus?

Yes, select bank cards from Bank of Baroda, HSBC, and ICICI offer an additional Rs 4,000 off. This can bring the total potential saving to Rs 16,000.

What are some key features of the iPhone 16 Plus at this price point?

It runs on Apple's A18 chip with a 5-core GPU and features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The phone includes a 48MP main camera, supports Apple Intelligence, and has IP68 water and dust resistance.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY
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