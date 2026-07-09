Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Launch Confirmed By Company Via Pre-Orders: This Is How It'll Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung opened pre-reservations for new foldable phones in India.

Galaxy Unpacked confirmed for July 22 in London.

New foldables emphasize AI and innovative hardware designs.

Leaked Z Fold 8 shows wider, slimmer

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leak: Samsung has effectively confirmed the arrival of its next-generation foldable smartphones, opening pre-reservations for Indian customers weeks before the official unveiling at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. The South Korean technology giant announced that consumers in India can now pre-reserve its forthcoming Galaxy foldable devices by paying a refundable token amount of Rs 999. The move leaves little doubt that new foldable smartphones will headline Samsung's next major product showcase.

Samsung Starts Accepting Pre-Reservations For Upcoming Foldable

Customers interested in Samsung's upcoming foldable lineup can place pre-reservations through Samsung's official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon India, Flipkart and leading retail outlets across the country.

As part of the offer, buyers who pre-reserve the devices will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 2,799 when they complete their purchase after launch.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks before Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, making it one of the clearest indications yet that the company's next foldable generation is ready for debut.

Samsung said it has continued refining its foldable smartphones by making them thinner, lighter, stronger and more immersive while integrating advanced artificial intelligence capabilities into the experience.

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Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed For July 22

Samsung has officially scheduled Galaxy Unpacked for July 22 in London, United Kingdom. The event will begin at 6:30 PM IST and will be streamed live through Samsung's official digital platforms, including Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and the company's YouTube channel.

The company highlighted that its next-generation foldables are being developed to offer more personalised and adaptive user experiences by combining AI-driven features with innovative hardware designs.

The announcement effectively confirms that Samsung's foldable portfolio will take centre stage at the global launch event.

Leaks Hint At Redesigned Galaxy Z Fold 8

While Samsung has not revealed product specifications, recent leaks have already offered a glimpse of what could be the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8.

According to leaked renders shared by Android Headlines and OnLeaks, the device could adopt a wider "passport-style" design similar to Google's first-generation Pixel Fold. The smartphone is expected to arrive in familiar Samsung colours including Cream, Graphite and Lavender, while a Pistachio variant could be offered exclusively through Samsung's online store.

ALSO READ: Is Galaxy Z Fold 8 Getting A Wider Look? Samsung's Teasers Say Yes

Reports also suggest the foldable may feature a 5.5-inch QHD+ cover display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it significantly wider than many current smartphones. The design is expected to improve usability when the device is closed.

Leaked dimensions indicate the phone could measure approximately 9.7mm when folded and 4.5mm when unfolded, with a weight of around 200 grams. If accurate, the figures would continue Samsung's recent push towards slimmer and lighter foldable smartphones.

With pre-reservations now underway and Galaxy Unpacked officially locked in for July 22, Samsung has set the stage for what could be one of the biggest smartphone launches of the year.