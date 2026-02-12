Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







By Chahak Roda

These days, screens are ubiquitous among kids. Children are using digital devices more often than ever, and if used properly, they can be fun and educational. Technology has made it easier for families to learn and play together, but it has also made humans watch screens more unconsciously, with negative effects.

Recent studies show that kids under five spend more than two hours a day on screens, which is much more than what paediatricians around the world recommend. A systematic review published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine highlights that screen exposure begins even before the age of two, despite global health guidelines advising otherwise. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends no screen time for children under two years and no more than one hour per day for children aged two to five, citing links between excessive screen exposure and reduced attention span, disrupted sleep, and lower parent-child interaction.

In a world where screens are everywhere, the more pressing issue is how families can cut down on passive screen time and substitute it with healthier, more developmental activities. This is where voice-enabled audio begins to change how kids use media. Audiobooks, podcasts, and participatory listening experiences are all types of audio-based storytelling that can keep people engaged without getting their eyes glued to a screen. Listening to stories boosts creativity and imagination. The brain is forced to process the ideas it hears and is actually active, as compared to passive watching or doom scrolling.

According to global parental surveys, 77% of parents report that audiobooks help reduce their children’s recreational screen time, particularly before bed. When kids listen to fairytales and other stories, they naturally feel a range of emotions, such as happiness, curiosity, fear, excitement, sadness, and hope. And when the storyteller is, for example, a parent or loved one, the closeness to the listener affects the strength of their emotional responses. Reading aloud and listening to stories makes both kids and adults feel better by reducing cortisol levels and helping the body make oxytocin. And voice-activated audio also has many benefits for modern family life. Interactive audio experiences that respond to a child's or parent's voice encourage active participation and engage the reader and listener even more.

One of audio’s greatest strengths lies in its ability to bring families together. Research by the National Literacy Trust in the UK found that over 42% of children regularly engage with audiobooks or podcasts, and nearly one in four listen together with family members. Parents say that adding music to screen time makes it more fun and exciting, but at the same time, does not create such a strong attachment, which means they don't have to deal with the problems that come with strict screen time limits. Audio stories make it easy to move from one thing to another. Listening helps you focus, relax your thoughts, and handle your emotions, especially before bed. It doesn't overwhelm the senses, and there is no after-screen meltdown.

Studies on early childhood development regularly demonstrate that listening to stories stimulates the language centres in the brain in a way that is similar to reading. When kids hear stories, they see the characters and places in their minds, which helps them understand, learn new terms, and think about stories in an entirely different manner. In fast-paced visual media that are meant to be enjoyed quickly, this kind of creative engagement is often missing.

How Collaborative Listening Can Help Relationships

When a child is really into a story, they can feel like they are in the characters' shoes and understand what they are going through. This impact, which is often called "emotional immersion", helps children learn and bond. The brain responds not only to the words but also to the tone, rhythm, intonation, and quality of the speaker's voice. These little linguistic cues strengthen emotional connections and provide a sense of safety between parent and child.

Audio is important because it works as an alternative, not a limit. Families are using audio material increasingly during times that used to be all about screens, like bedtime, car rides, or peaceful playtime. Parents say that adding audio helps cut down on overall screen time while having fun without the stress that comes with tight screen time limits. Audio storytelling also helps people connect on an emotional level. Listening together offers parents and kids a chance to talk, be curious, and get connected to each other.

In a time when digital tools often make people feel alone, audio is different because it brings people together around a shared story. You can carry audio content with you; it doesn't require a screen, and it can easily integrate into your daily routine. It encourages calm focus, and fits in with family life without tiring people from watching things.

Enhancing the Healthiness of Digital Habits

The future of kids' digital engagement isn't to get rid of technology; it's to use it in a way that helps us grow and learn in a healthy way. Voice-enabled audio is an intelligent choice that considers developmental needs and fits nicely with modern lives. Kids all over the world have begun to use audio more and more. Kids themselves even opt for audiobooks and podcasts over shows and movies at times. In fact, spoken-word narration has recently been shown to be more enjoyable than reading in multiple large-scale studies.

The future of kids' digital involvement doesn't depend on how much they dislike technology but on how well it is designed. Voice-enabled audio is a big step forward that fits with how kids grow, learn, and think. There is no reflection or nostalgia in the change from browsing to listening. It has to do with changing how we think about progress in media for kids. As families try to improve their digital habits, audio-centric experiences are becoming important linkages between technology, creativity, emotional health, and real-life interactions.

Voice-enabled audio is powerful because it can turn listening into participation. Interactive audio formats that respond to a child's or parent's voice encourage reading aloud while working together. In conclusion, listening to audio stories together is just another way for children to learn and grow in a healthy way with technology.

(The author is the Director, Readmio India)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd