Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow To Watch Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 For Free Or Cheaper On Netflix

How To Watch Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 For Free Or Cheaper On Netflix

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 has released worldwide, pushing fans to explore legal ways to watch Netflix for free or at a lower cost as subscriptions continue to get expensive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 01:35 PM (IST)

Netflix released Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 worldwide, including India, on 25 December 2025. The story continues after Volume 1, where Will Byers realises he can connect with the Hive Mind. The new episodes return to Hawkins and explore whether Vecna knows about Will’s powers and how dangerous that knowledge could be. The Christmas release marks the next stage of the show’s final season. 

Alongside the release, interest in Netflix subscriptions and cheaper viewing options has also increased.

How To Watch Netflix For Free Or At A Lower Cost

Netflix remains one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, with over 301 million paid subscribers reported by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Even in 2026, the platform continues to grow through its films and series.

However, Netflix rarely reduces prices and does not offer student discounts. Instead of discounts, the company focuses on ad-supported plans and stricter password-sharing rules.

Netflix no longer provides a standard free trial in India or many other regions. This policy has been in place since 2020, and there has been no announcement about bringing it back. Still, viewers who want to watch Netflix content without paying can explore limited options. 

Netflix uploads selected full episodes from shows like Explained, Our Planet, and Blue Eye Samurai on its official YouTube channel. This does not unlock the full library, but it allows viewers to watch complete episodes legally without a subscription.

Netflix Free Trial Alternatives Through Bundles & Plans

Some users can access Netflix through mobile or internet bundles. T-Mobile includes Netflix with ads in certain mobile plans. In January 2024, users were shifted to the ad-supported version. 

This plan shows advertisements and does not include every movie due to licensing limits. Even so, many Netflix series, films, and mobile games are available without paying for Netflix separately.

Verizon offers a bundle under its myPlan service. For $10 per month, users get Netflix with ads, along with Max with ads. Since Max alone costs nearly the same, Netflix comes as an added benefit. 

Comcast also provides a StreamSaver bundle for eligible customers. This package includes Netflix with ads, Peacock Premium with ads, and Apple TV+. Pricing depends on the plan, but existing customers can add it at a lower combined cost.

Netflix does not give direct free access, but sharing a household plan within Netflix rules and splitting the cost remains one of the easiest ways to save money.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra To Get Engaged To Aviva Baig In Ranthambore Today
Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra To Get Engaged To Aviva Baig In Ranthambore Today
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
India
No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim
No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim
India
Jaishankar Reaches Dhaka For Khaleda Zia's Funeral
Jaishankar Reaches Dhaka For Khaleda Zia's Funeral
Advertisement

Videos

SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Breaking News: Two Accused Arrested in Faridabad Gang Rape Case, Investigation Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget