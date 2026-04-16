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HomeTechnologyCheck Your PF Balance In Seconds Without Internet Or UAN: Here’s How

Check Your PF Balance In Seconds Without Internet Or UAN: Here’s How

You can check your PF balance without internet or logging in. A missed call or SMS from your registered mobile number can give you instant details in seconds.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Check PF balance instantly via missed call service.
  • Send SMS to 7738299899 for balance and status.
  • Retrieve UAN from salary slip or EPFO portal.

Checking your PF balance does not always require logging into a website or using mobile data. If you are someone who just wants a quick update without going through multiple steps, there are simple offline methods available. These options are especially useful when you do not have internet access or do not remember your login details. 

With just your registered mobile number, you can get your latest PF balance details within seconds. Here is how these easy methods work and what you need to keep in mind before using them.

How Can You Check PF Balance Using Missed Call And SMS?

The missed call service is one of the fastest ways to check your PF balance. You just need to give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. 

The call disconnects automatically after two rings, and you will receive an SMS with your latest PF contribution and balance. This service is free of cost.

There is also an SMS option. Send a message to 7738299899 in this format: EPFOHO UAN ENG. If you prefer another language, replace ENG with codes like HIN, TAM, TEL, or BEN. Once sent, you will receive details including your balance, last contribution, and KYC status.

Do You Really Not Need UAN To Use These Services?

There is a small but important detail here. While you do not need to enter your UAN manually, it must already be linked to your mobile number. Your registered mobile number acts as the identifier, but the UAN should be active in the system.

If your mobile number is not linked, these services will not work. In that case, you will need your UAN to access your account.

If you do not know your UAN, you can find it on your salary slip or ask your HR team. You can also retrieve it from the EPFO portal by verifying your mobile number and entering basic details like Aadhaar or PAN.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can I check my PF balance offline?

You can check your PF balance using a missed call to 9966044425 or by sending an SMS to 7738299899. These methods are quick and don't require internet access.

What information do I need to use the missed call service?

You only need your registered mobile number to give a missed call. The call will disconnect automatically, and you'll receive your PF balance via SMS.

What is the format for checking PF balance via SMS?

Send 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' to 7738299899. You can replace 'ENG' with codes for other languages like HIN, TAM, TEL, or BEN.

Do I need my UAN to use the missed call or SMS services?

Your UAN doesn't need to be entered manually, but it must be linked to your registered mobile number for these services to work.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Business PF Balance TECHNOLOGY
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