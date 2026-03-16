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HomeTechnology‘Bad Experience With Pixels After Owning Two’: Reddit Post Flags Major Issues With Pixel Phones

‘Bad Experience With Pixels After Owning Two’: Reddit Post Flags Major Issues With Pixel Phones

A fresh Reddit thread has put Google Pixel phones in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, as users discuss crashes, hardware problems, overheating and software issues affecting daily use.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Google Pixel phones have a separate fanbase and are often praised for their cameras and clean Android experience. While the Pixel 10a series launched just a few days back, this time, Pixel is in the headlines for a different reason. A Reddit post discussing bugs, overheating, crashes, and hardware problems has started a wider conversation online. The post quickly caught the attention of other users, many of whom shared similar complaints about their own Pixel devices. 

The discussion has now raised fresh questions about how reliable some Pixel phones have been for long-term users.

Reddit User Flags Bugs, Crashes And Heating In Pixel Phones

A new Reddit post became the centre of attention after a user named Suspicious_Sandles shared a detailed complaint about their experience with Google Pixel phones.

The user wrote, "I really want to love these phones and officially chose the Pixel due to it having great cameras." They said they had used both the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro, but found the software buggy and the hardware unreliable.

‘Bad Experience With Pixels After Owning Two’: Reddit Post Flags Major Issues With Pixel Phones

According to the post, the Pixel 7 Pro screen died without any crack on the front or back, even though it was kept in a case. The user also said their Pixel 8 Pro faced multiple issues over time, including a software update that broke Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. 

They added that the phone crashes several times a week and also heats up regularly during normal use. The post created a huge ruckus online, with many readers reacting to the problems mentioned.

Other Users Join Reddit Thread With Similar Complaints About Pixel Devices

The comment section soon filled with similar experiences. User Successful-Humor1371 said, "Samsung is more reliable imo." Another user, MaynardIsLord721, called the Pixel 10 "trash" and complained about poor pictures and videos, random slowdowns, crashes, and heating while watching YouTube.

‘Bad Experience With Pixels After Owning Two’: Reddit Post Flags Major Issues With Pixel Phones

TonMarraine460 said the Pixel 8 Pro behaves like "a 2010 phone sometimes," and alfredocg85 pointed to poor quality control and weaker battery performance after system updates. 

‘Bad Experience With Pixels After Owning Two’: Reddit Post Flags Major Issues With Pixel Phones

Comfortable_Gate_878 also shared a long complaint involving screen issues, modem failure, warranty disputes, and a replacement refurbished phone. However, not all reactions were negative. 


‘Bad Experience With Pixels After Owning Two’: Reddit Post Flags Major Issues With Pixel Phones

User RaruJ said the Pixel 10 Pro XL had been flawless, even though the Pixel 8 Pro had caused issues earlier.

‘Bad Experience With Pixels After Owning Two’: Reddit Post Flags Major Issues With Pixel Phones

Overall, the Reddit discussion shows that while some users still trust Pixel phones, many others are raising concerns about bugs, hardware problems, updates, and the brand’s long-term reliability.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are users complaining about regarding Google Pixel phones?

Users are reporting issues such as software bugs, hardware problems, overheating, crashes, and connectivity issues like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi failures.

Have these issues been isolated to one specific Pixel model?

No, complaints have been shared about various Pixel models, including the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro, indicating a broader concern.

Are there any positive experiences shared about Pixel phones?

Yes, some users have shared positive experiences, with one user mentioning their Pixel 10 Pro XL has been flawless, despite previous issues with a Pixel 8 Pro.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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