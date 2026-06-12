Delhi HC Refuses To Reopen CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Portal, Cites Impact On 17 Lakh Students

CBSE OSM Controversy: The Delhi High Court has declined to grant immediate relief in the ongoing dispute surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The court refused to direct the board to reopen the verification and re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students, observing that such a move could disrupt the evaluation timeline and affect lakhs of candidates.

According to media reports, the matter came up before a vacation bench comprising Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and Justice Madhu Jain during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). The petition alleged “large scale irregularities and deficiencies” in the implementation of the OSM system and sought an extension of the verification and re-evaluation process.

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High Court Says Reopening Process Could Affect Lakhs Of Students

During the hearing, the court expressed concern that reopening the portal would have wider consequences beyond the one-week extension sought in the petition. The bench noted that any delay in the process could impact students awaiting their final results as well as those seeking admission to higher education institutions.

“Let individual students approach. They will take care," the High Court said as per media reports, adding that the final results of students will get delayed if the request is accepted.

The judges also observed that extending the process would trigger a chain of subsequent steps, ultimately affecting the overall schedule.

“For you it is one week. But the whole process gets delayed by a month," the bench observed.

Centre, CBSE Oppose Extension Request

Representing the Centre and CBSE, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea, arguing that any extension in the timeline could have serious implications for a large number of students.

According to Mehta, around 17.80 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year, generating nearly 98.66 lakh answer sheets. He informed the court that over four lakh students had already applied for scanned copies of their answer sheets, while approximately 1.67 lakh candidates sought re-evaluation after the portal remained open from June 2 to June 7.

The Centre further stated that more than 3.8 lakh answer sheets are currently under the re-evaluation process.

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NSUI Raises Concerns Over OSM System

In its petition, NSUI alleged that several students encountered issues while accessing their answer sheets through the OSM system. The concerns raised included blurred scanned copies, missing pages, incomplete uploads, mismatched answer sheets, and unexpectedly low marks.

The student body argued that the existing grievance redressal mechanism was insufficient to address such concerns and requested manual verification in disputed cases.

However, the High Court did not grant urgent relief, maintaining that reopening the portal at this stage could significantly delay the completion of the evaluation process and impact students across the country.

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