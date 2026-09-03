Samsung Galaxy S26 FE First Impressions: Galaxy S26 Now Has A 'Fine Edition'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Galaxy S26 FE balances flagship features with affordability.

It includes S26 AI features like Photo Assist, My FanCam.

Respectable cameras, large AMOLED display, 4900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Samsung's FE line has always had one job: take the best bits of the flagship Galaxy S series, trim the bits that most people can live without, and make the whole package a little easier on the wallet. The idea sounds simple enough. But every year, the question remains: how much of the flagship experience actually survives the journey?

Some FE phones have felt like a compromise dressed up as a bargain. Others have managed to hit that sweet spot where you stop thinking about what you're missing and start enjoying what you actually have. Samsung hasn't officially said what FE really stands for. But after spending some time with the Galaxy S26 FE, I think it should stand for 'Fine Edition'.

Why?

Because this time around, you get a lot of what makes the Galaxy S26 series feel like the Galaxy S26 series, especially when it comes to software and the everyday Galaxy experience, without having to pay flagship money.

And for younger users, first-time premium-phone buyers, or simply people who don't want to spend a small fortune on a smartphone, that makes a lot of sense.

There are compromises, of course. The cameras aren't quite at the level of the main Galaxy S26 models. But after my first impressions, I'm not sure that's the deal-breaker it sounds like on paper.

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Flagship Experience, Without The Flagship Anxiety

The Galaxy S26 FE is purposefully designed around a fairly straightforward philosophy: bring the signature strengths of the Galaxy S series to a wider audience, while making sure the features actually matter in everyday use. And that's perhaps the most important thing about the FE this year.

Samsung hasn't simply taken an expensive phone, removed a few specifications and called it a day. The Galaxy S26 FE gets the same broader software experience that makes the S26 lineup interesting. Features such as Photo Assist, Now Brief, Now Nudge and Circle to Search are all part of the package, which means you're not buying into a watered-down version of Samsung's latest software story.

The difference becomes particularly noticeable with the AI features. Photo Assist, for instance, lets you edit photographs using natural language prompts. Want to add something to an image? Change the time of day? Restore a missing portion? You can make those changes and review them step by step, rather than simply hoping the AI understood what you meant.

It is the sort of feature that sounds gimmicky when described in a presentation. It becomes considerably more interesting when you actually use it. And that, I suspect, is the Galaxy S26 FE's entire argument.

My FanCam Is Actually A Lot Of Fun

The camera hardware may have been trimmed compared with the main flagship, but Samsung has thrown some rather clever software into the mix. One of my favourites is My FanCam, which was first introduced on Samsung's latest foldables and now makes its way to the Galaxy S26 FE.

The idea is wonderfully simple. Select a person and the phone automatically tracks them, keeping them centred in the frame as they move. The camera intelligently reframes the video, which means you don't have to constantly wrestle with the composition while trying to capture an energetic moment.

For concerts, sports, family events or even that friend who refuses to stand still for five seconds, this is genuinely useful. And yes, it's also tailor-made for social media. For once, an AI-powered camera feature doesn't feel like Samsung desperately trying to find somewhere to insert the letters "AI".

Horizontal Lock Is Another Clever Little Trick

Samsung has also brought Super Steady with Horizontal Lock to the Galaxy S26 FE. If you've ever tried recording while walking, travelling or filming something fast-moving, you'll know how quickly a perfectly good video can turn into a tilted mess. Horizontal Lock tries to solve that.

The feature keeps footage level even when your phone isn't perfectly level, making it particularly useful when you're filming activities on the move. It sounds like a small thing. It is. But these are exactly the kinds of features I like seeing on smartphones. They don't exist simply to make a specification sheet look impressive. They solve an actual problem.

The Cameras Have Taken A Step Back. But Not A Giant One.

Of course, this is where the FE badge starts making itself known. The Galaxy S26 FE comes with a triple-camera setup: a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. On paper, those numbers aren't exactly Galaxy S26 Ultra territory.

But the hardware is still perfectly respectable. The 50MP main camera comes with OIS and Dual Pixel autofocus, while the telephoto camera also gets OIS and 3x optical zoom. There's also up to 8K video recording, while the front camera has been upgraded to 12MP.

Early shots look sharp and detailed, with Samsung's familiar processing giving images plenty of punch. The Nightography experience also remains part of the package, helping preserve detail and brightness in low-light scenes.

So yes, there is a compromise here. But it is a compromise most can live with.

Most people aren't comparing two phones at 100 per cent crop on a laptop screen. They're taking a photograph, looking at it on their phone, sending it to someone on WhatsApp and occasionally uploading it to Instagram. For that, the Galaxy S26 FE looks more than capable.

That 6.7-Inch AMOLED Is Still Very Samsung

Samsung hasn't exactly forgotten how to make a good display. The Galaxy S26 FE gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, giving it the large, smooth panel you'd expect from an S-series device. It's bright, sharp and suitably immersive for everything from streaming to gaming and browsing.

The 120Hz refresh rate also means the phone feels fluid without requiring Samsung to chase some ridiculous refresh-rate number simply for the sake of the specification sheet. And honestly, that's enough. 120Hz is already wonderfully smooth.

A 4,900mAh Battery Without Turning It Into A Brick

The Galaxy S26 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery, while maintaining the slim design language of the Galaxy S26 family. Samsung says the phone can reach up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 minutes with a 45W adapter. On paper, that should provide enough battery to comfortably get through a day's use, particularly given that the FE is trying to balance a large display with a relatively refined form factor.

And that's another sensible FE decision. You get the big screen and big battery without ending up with a phone that feels like you're carrying a power bank with a SIM card.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Early Verdict

After spending some time with the Galaxy S26 FE, I'm beginning to understand what Samsung is trying to do with the FE line this year. It isn't about giving you everything the flagship offers. It is about giving you enough of it that you stop caring about the things you don't get. That's an important distinction.

The camera hardware is obviously a step below the more expensive Galaxy S26 models. But the actual camera experience remains strong, and features such as My FanCam and Horizontal Lock add genuinely useful functionality.

The software story is perhaps even more compelling. You're getting the broader Galaxy S26 experience, including Samsung's latest AI-led tools and everyday features, without having to climb all the way up the flagship price ladder. And that's exactly where the FE makes sense.

For a younger buyer who wants their first premium Galaxy phone, someone upgrading from a mid-range device, or simply anyone who looks at the price of a flagship and quietly closes the shopping tab, the Galaxy S26 FE could be the Fine Edition we've been waiting for.

For now, my first impressions are rather positive. The cameras have been trimmed, sure. But the experience hasn't been. More in ABP Live's detailed review soon.