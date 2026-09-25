India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCities‘Asif Bhai Gun Nikal’: 17-Year-Old’s FIR Details How Birthday Evening Took A Traumatic Turn In Delhi Park

‘Asif Bhai Gun Nikal’: 17-Year-Old’s FIR Details How Birthday Evening Took A Traumatic Turn In Delhi Park

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men at Delhi’s Aastha Kunj Park on her birthday. FIR says accused posed as cops, showed weapons, assaulted her and threatened her and her friend.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 17-year-old girl sexually assaulted during birthday outing.
  • Three men claiming police identity allegedly separated girl, friend.
  • They allegedly raped her at knifepoint, then threatened silence.

A 17-year-old girl’s birthday outing, which began with a visit to Kalkaji Mandir and a plan to later offer prayers at the ISKCON temple, took a traumatic turn after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men inside Delhi’s Aastha Kunj Park, according to an FIR.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on the girl’s birthday. She told police that she wanted to offer prayers at Kalkaji Mandir and therefore asked her friend to take her there. She stated that her mother had gone to work and that she informed her elder sister about going to the temple with her friend.

Girl Visits Kalkaji Mandir On Birthday

The girl stated in the FIR that she took an auto from her home at around 5 pm and reached Kalkaji Mandir at around 5:45 pm. She said they remained at the temple till around 7 pm, after which they came out and purchased chips and a bottle of water outside Kalkaji Metro Station, ANI news agency reported.

According to her statement in the FIR, they entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7. She told police that she also wanted to offer prayers at the ISKCON temple and suggested to her friend that they sit in the park for some time, eat the chips and then proceed to the temple.

Three Men Allegedly Claim To Be Policemen

The girl alleged that as soon as they entered the park, sat on a bench and opened the packet of chips, three men aged around 30 to 35 years approached them. She stated that the men caught hold of her friend and slapped him.

When they asked the men who they were, the accused allegedly told them that they were policemen and questioned them about why they had come to the park, saying that entry was not allowed.

The girl stated that one of the men took her friend to another side and that the accused took away their mobile phones. She alleged that two of the men then signalled towards the bushes and asked her to go there.

According to her statement, she became frightened and told them that whatever they wanted to ask could be asked there and that they could speak to her mother.

Girl Alleges Gun And Knives Were Shown

The girl alleged that one of the men then said, “Asif bhai gun nikal.” She stated that the man referred to as Asif was wearing a purple-coloured shirt and was the healthiest among the three.

According to her, Asif showed her a black-coloured gun and then kept it back in his pocket.

She further alleged that the men took out knives and took her to a dark place. According to her statement, Asif removed her clothes and laid her on a red bench. She alleged that Asif told the other accused, “Hemu keep a watch, nobody comes this side.”

The girl alleged that Asif then put on a condom, held a knife to her neck and raped her. She stated that she was crying as she was experiencing a lot of pain.

According to the FIR statement, Asif threw the condom near the bench and told Hemu to come, saying that he was going to Deepu.

The girl alleged that Hemu then took her to another nearby bench, held a knife to her neck and raped her. She further alleged that the third accused, whom the other two were calling Deepu, also came, held a knife to her neck and raped her.

She stated that Deepu discharged near the bench on the soil.

Accused Allegedly Threatened Girl And Friend

According to the girl’s statement, the accused then told her to wear her clothes quickly. She alleged that one of them gave her his T-shirt and jeans but did not return her bra.

After she dressed, the accused allegedly brought her friend back. The girl stated that the accused returned their mobile phones and told them to leave quickly, threatening to kill them if they disclosed the incident to anyone.

The girl alleged that the accused then took them out of the park.

She stated that she told her friend about the alleged rape, following which her friend called the PCR.

Police Begin Investigation

Police subsequently reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The case is based on the girl’s statement recorded in the FIR, and the allegations are subject to investigation.

Further investigation is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the 17-year-old girl described in the article?

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men in Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park on her birthday. She had gone there after visiting Kalkaji Mandir with a friend.

Where did the alleged incident occur?

The incident reportedly took place inside Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park. The girl and her friend entered through Gate No. 7 after leaving Kalkaji Mandir.

Who are the alleged perpetrators?

The girl alleged three men were involved. She identified them as Asif, Hemu, and Deepu. They reportedly claimed to be policemen.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 25 Sep 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Gang Rape Case DELHI NEWS Aastha Kunj Park Rape Case Kalkaji Rape Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Maharashtra: 19-Year-Old Woman Alleges Gang-Rape Near Wardha Railway Station; Auto Drivers Among 5 Arrested
Maharashtra: 19-Year-Old Woman Alleges Gang-Rape Near Wardha Railway Station; 5 Arrested
Cities
Maharashtra FDA Seizes 675 Kg Food Stock Worth Rs 2.9 Lakh In Nanded
Maharashtra FDA Seizes 675 Kg Food Stock Worth Rs 2.9 Lakh In Nanded
Cities
Chandigarh Police Head Constable Shot Dead At Home; Minor Son Under Suspicion
Chandigarh Police Head Constable Shot Dead At Home; Minor Son Under Suspicion
Cities
Bihar: After Jamui, Samastipur, Girl Harassed At Mandar Hill Tourist Site; 6 Booked After Video Goes Viral
Bihar: After Jamui, Samastipur, Another Girl Harassed At Mandar Hill Tourist Site; 6 Booked
Advertisement

Videos

EC PROTESTS: Congress Workers Take to Streets Nationwide, Water Cannons Used in Patna and Chandigarh
J&K ASSEMBLY RUCKUS: BJP, Congress Protest Over Statehood Resolution and Election Commission
BIHAR ROW: Pappu Yadav Seeks Samrat Choudhary’s Resignation Over Women’s Safety Concerns
BIHAR NDA ROW: Chirag Paswan Questions Accountability Over Repeated Harassment Cases Across State
BIHAR ROW: Minister Defends Samrat Choudhary’s Jamui Photo Post, POCSO Debate Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget