Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 17-year-old girl sexually assaulted during birthday outing.

Three men claiming police identity allegedly separated girl, friend.

They allegedly raped her at knifepoint, then threatened silence.

A 17-year-old girl’s birthday outing, which began with a visit to Kalkaji Mandir and a plan to later offer prayers at the ISKCON temple, took a traumatic turn after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men inside Delhi’s Aastha Kunj Park, according to an FIR.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on the girl’s birthday. She told police that she wanted to offer prayers at Kalkaji Mandir and therefore asked her friend to take her there. She stated that her mother had gone to work and that she informed her elder sister about going to the temple with her friend.

Girl Visits Kalkaji Mandir On Birthday

The girl stated in the FIR that she took an auto from her home at around 5 pm and reached Kalkaji Mandir at around 5:45 pm. She said they remained at the temple till around 7 pm, after which they came out and purchased chips and a bottle of water outside Kalkaji Metro Station, ANI news agency reported.

According to her statement in the FIR, they entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7. She told police that she also wanted to offer prayers at the ISKCON temple and suggested to her friend that they sit in the park for some time, eat the chips and then proceed to the temple.

Three Men Allegedly Claim To Be Policemen

The girl alleged that as soon as they entered the park, sat on a bench and opened the packet of chips, three men aged around 30 to 35 years approached them. She stated that the men caught hold of her friend and slapped him.

When they asked the men who they were, the accused allegedly told them that they were policemen and questioned them about why they had come to the park, saying that entry was not allowed.

The girl stated that one of the men took her friend to another side and that the accused took away their mobile phones. She alleged that two of the men then signalled towards the bushes and asked her to go there.

According to her statement, she became frightened and told them that whatever they wanted to ask could be asked there and that they could speak to her mother.

Girl Alleges Gun And Knives Were Shown

The girl alleged that one of the men then said, “Asif bhai gun nikal.” She stated that the man referred to as Asif was wearing a purple-coloured shirt and was the healthiest among the three.

According to her, Asif showed her a black-coloured gun and then kept it back in his pocket.

She further alleged that the men took out knives and took her to a dark place. According to her statement, Asif removed her clothes and laid her on a red bench. She alleged that Asif told the other accused, “Hemu keep a watch, nobody comes this side.”

The girl alleged that Asif then put on a condom, held a knife to her neck and raped her. She stated that she was crying as she was experiencing a lot of pain.

According to the FIR statement, Asif threw the condom near the bench and told Hemu to come, saying that he was going to Deepu.

The girl alleged that Hemu then took her to another nearby bench, held a knife to her neck and raped her. She further alleged that the third accused, whom the other two were calling Deepu, also came, held a knife to her neck and raped her.

She stated that Deepu discharged near the bench on the soil.

Accused Allegedly Threatened Girl And Friend

According to the girl’s statement, the accused then told her to wear her clothes quickly. She alleged that one of them gave her his T-shirt and jeans but did not return her bra.

After she dressed, the accused allegedly brought her friend back. The girl stated that the accused returned their mobile phones and told them to leave quickly, threatening to kill them if they disclosed the incident to anyone.

The girl alleged that the accused then took them out of the park.

She stated that she told her friend about the alleged rape, following which her friend called the PCR.

Police Begin Investigation

Police subsequently reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The case is based on the girl’s statement recorded in the FIR, and the allegations are subject to investigation.

Further investigation is underway.