Bihar’s 3rd Harassment Case In A Week: Woman Assaulted At Mandar Hill, 6 Booked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Third alleged harassment case reported at Bihar's Mandar Hill.

Police registered case; investigating viral video of six alleged.

Jamui, Samastipur reported two other similar harassment cases.

Bihar has witnessed a third reported harassment incident within a week after a video showing a woman allegedly being harassed and assaulted by a group of young men at Mandar Hill, a prominent tourist site in Banka, surfaced on social media.

Police have registered a case against six unidentified people in connection with the incident. The video, which took place on September 3, came to the police’s attention on September 22 through the social media cell, following which Bounsi police initiated an investigation.

The incident has triggered political reactions, with Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav questioning the state government over women’s safety and the police response.

Police Begin Investigation

According to the FIR, the viral video was received on the WhatsApp number of Bounsi Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar Jha. He subsequently visited Mandar Hill to verify the location shown in the footage.

Six men were allegedly involved in “indecent behaviour and obscene acts” with the young woman, according to the FIR.

Police launched efforts to identify the men and the woman seen in the video and questioned villagers living near Mandar Hill. Local shopkeepers indicated that the men appeared to be young, but could not clearly identify them.

A case was subsequently registered against the six unidentified accused based on the SHO’s statement. Police have taken the viral video on record as evidence in the investigation.

Authorities said further legal action would be taken in accordance with the law once the individuals involved are identified.

Tejashwi Yadav Questions Bihar Government

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Bihar government and questioned the police response.

“Bihar is once again ashamed over the Banka incident. How many more of our sisters and daughters will continue to be subjected to rape?” Yadav said.

He questioned why police action appeared to follow only after videos of such incidents became viral.

“Why does the police only spring into action after a video goes viral?” he asked.

Yadav also questioned how many officials had been held accountable and alleged that the social background of accused persons was being used as a yardstick for punishment.

“Why is the social background of the accused the yardstick for punishment?” he asked.

Tejashwi Targets NDA Leaders

Yadav also criticised NDA leaders over their statements on such incidents, specifically naming Samrat Chaudhary.

बांका की घटना पर फिर बिहार शर्मसार हुआ। हमारी कितनी बहनों-बेटियों के साथ दुष्कर्म होता रहेगा?



पुलिस वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद ही हरकत में क्यों आती है?

कितने दोषी अधिकारियों पर कारवाई हुई?

आरोपियों की सामाजिक पृष्ठभूमि ही सजा का मापदंड क्यों?



सम्राट चौधरी सहित एनडीए नेता ऐसी… pic.twitter.com/bQljKPsHck — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 25, 2026

“Why do NDA leaders, including Samrat Chaudhary, feel proud of themselves through their narrow-minded and petty statements on such incidents?” Yadav said.

गुंडे-बलात्कारियों का उत्साहवर्धन कर उन्हें दुष्कर्म और अपराध के लिए प्रेरित करने वाले बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री और उनके मंत्रियों के आपराधिक विचार सुनिए।



अपराध की जड़ में जाने की बजाय अपराधियों के प्रति इनकी सहानुभूति तथा पीड़िता के प्रति संवेदनहीनता दर्शाती है कि इनकी मानसिकता,… pic.twitter.com/ffDiTmPogS — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 25, 2026

In another post, Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister and his ministers of encouraging criminal behaviour. These were allegations made by the RJD leader.

“Listen to the criminal mindset of Bihar's Chief Minister and his ministers, who encourage and incite goons-rapists to commit rape and crimes,” he said.

Yadav further questioned the government's approach towards crime and victims.

“Instead of going to the root of crime, their sympathy towards criminals and insensitivity towards the victim reveals what their mentality, thoughts, behavior, conduct, and character are?” he said.

Third Such Case In A Week

The Mandar Hill incident comes after two other cases of alleged harassment were reported in Bihar within days.

In Jamui, three people were arrested after a video showed them allegedly harassing two Class 10 students — a boy and a girl. The video showed the couple surrounded by a group of men, with one of them holding the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him away from the girl. As she tried to run, a masked man caught her from behind.

On Thursday, another video surfaced from Samastipur showing four men on motorcycles allegedly surrounding a girl and a boy and verbally and physically abusing them. The accused were subsequently arrested.

The Mandar Hill case has now become the third such incident to come to light in Bihar within a week, putting the spotlight on women’s safety and law-and-order concerns in the state.