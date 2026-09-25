SIR In 12 States Was Unanimous, Sources Say; CEC And Both ECs Agreed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ECI unanimously approved Special Intensive Revision orders for various states.

New declaration form with Form 6 simplifies voter registration.

Provision aligns with RP Act, upheld by Supreme Court.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) orders for Bihar, Assam and other states and Union Territories were unanimously approved by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and both Election Commissioners, according to sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ECI sources said the CEC and both Election Commissioners unanimously approved the SIR orders for Bihar, the SR orders for Assam, SIR orders covering 12 States/UTs and SIR orders covering 19 States/UTs.

CEC, Both ECs Unanimously Approved Orders

According to ECI sources, there was consensus among the three members of the poll panel on the SIR orders.

The sources said: “Both the Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner have unanimously approved the SIR Orders for Bihar, SR Orders of Assam, SIR Orders for 12 States/ UTs and SIR orders for 19 States/ UTs.”

Declaration Form Included With Form 6

The approved SIR orders also include a Declaration Form to be submitted along with Form 6 by new voters seeking to be added to the electoral rolls.

According to ECI sources, the provision has been included to reduce paperwork and make the process easier for citizens.

ECI Cites Section 21(3) Of RP Act

The Election Commission said the provision is in line with Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and has also been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, in its May 2026 judgment on the Bihar SIR, upheld the ECI’s power to conduct a Special Intensive Revision under Article 324 of the Constitution read with Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.