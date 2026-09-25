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English NewsNewsSIR In 12 States Was Unanimous, Sources Say; CEC And Both ECs Agreed

SIR In 12 States Was Unanimous, Sources Say; CEC And Both ECs Agreed

The approved SIR orders also include a Declaration Form to be submitted along with Form 6 by new voters seeking to be added to the electoral rolls.

Written By : Megha Prasad |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ECI unanimously approved Special Intensive Revision orders for various states.
  • New declaration form with Form 6 simplifies voter registration.
  • Provision aligns with RP Act, upheld by Supreme Court.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) orders for Bihar, Assam and other states and Union Territories were unanimously approved by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and both Election Commissioners, according to sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ECI sources said the CEC and both Election Commissioners unanimously approved the SIR orders for Bihar, the SR orders for Assam, SIR orders covering 12 States/UTs and SIR orders covering 19 States/UTs.

CEC, Both ECs Unanimously Approved Orders

According to ECI sources, there was consensus among the three members of the poll panel on the SIR orders.

The sources said: “Both the Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner have unanimously approved the SIR Orders for Bihar, SR Orders of Assam, SIR Orders for 12 States/ UTs and SIR orders for 19 States/ UTs.”

Declaration Form Included With Form 6

The approved SIR orders also include a Declaration Form to be submitted along with Form 6 by new voters seeking to be added to the electoral rolls.

According to ECI sources, the provision has been included to reduce paperwork and make the process easier for citizens.

ECI Cites Section 21(3) Of RP Act

The Election Commission said the provision is in line with Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and has also been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, in its May 2026 judgment on the Bihar SIR, upheld the ECI’s power to conduct a Special Intensive Revision under Article 324 of the Constitution read with Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who approved the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) orders?

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and both Election Commissioners unanimously approved the SIR orders for various states and UTs.

Which states and Union Territories are covered by the approved SIR orders?

The approved SIR orders cover Bihar, Assam, 12 other States/UTs, and an additional 19 States/UTs, according to ECI sources.

What new document is now required with Form 6 for new voters?

A Declaration Form is now included to be submitted along with Form 6 by new voters seeking to be added to the electoral rolls.

Why was the Declaration Form provision included in the SIR orders?

This provision was included to reduce paperwork and simplify the process for citizens getting added to the electoral rolls.

What is the legal basis for the ECI's provision regarding the Declaration Form?

The provision aligns with Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Its legal basis has also been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Published at : 25 Sep 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
CEC Breaking News ABP Live CEC Gyanesh Kumar SIR SIR Was Unanimous
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